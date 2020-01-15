Pier 1 is closing its Nebraska locations, including 3 stores in Omaha area

Pier 1 has two locations in Omaha: at 7405 Dodge St. and at 17110 Davenport St. Other locations are in Papillion at 7809 Towne Center Parkway and in Lincoln at 2950 Pine Lake Road.
Pier 1 named a new CEO with a background in corporate turnarounds in November. Robert Riesbeck previously served as the company’s chief financial officer.
Pier 1 said sales in its most recent quarter fell 13% to $358 million as store traffic fell. It reported a net loss of $59 million for the quarter, which ended Nov. 30.
The company — founded in California in 1962 — has been trying to revamp its cluttered stores and change its offerings to appeal more to younger customers. But it is struggling to compete with budget-friendly home décor websites like Wayfair.
This report includes material from The Associated Press.
AMATO'S CAFE & CATERING
Tony Amato, Ann Amato and Sam Amato pictured at Amato's in 2015. After more than 45 years as a staple of central Omaha dining, Amato's Cafe & Catering closed in June of this year. The restaurant was well known for its oversized pancakes, its homemade Italian sausage, and a devoted neighborhood crowd.
Blue Blood Brewery in Lincoln abruptly closed its doors in May following a lawsuit brought by the property ownership group saying that the brewery and its owner, Brian Podwinski, owed unpaid rent. The brewery sat atop popular landmark Robber's Cave, whose owners have since reopened for public tours.
Buck's, the oldest shoe store in Nebraska and a pillar of Fremont's Main Street, sold its final pair of shoes near the end of April, closing three years shy of its 100th anniversary. Founder Earl Buck started the store in 1922 and grew it from a single Omaha store to one with more than 30 locations across Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas.
Kirk Brown, owner of Buck's Shoes since 1986, with customer Don Havekost. If you remove the time he spent at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Kirk has worked in Buck's pretty much every day of his life since he sold his first pair of shoes at age 13.
In 2017, Bass Pro Shops bought Cabela's, a Sidney-based retailer founded in 1961. After consolidating operations at its headquarters in Missouri, Bass Pro then closed the former distribution center in Sidney and merchandise return center in Oshkosh in March of this year. Now all that's left of the Cabela's operations in Sidney is a retail store and a limited corporate presence.
In the wake of the sale, former Cabela's staffers have started two different outdoors businesses in Sidney, Highby Outdoors and NexGen Outfitters. Toronto-based company MMP Enterprises has announced that it would locate 155 new jobs in Sidney at the former Cabela's building, according to the local economic development partnership.
After an attempted sale, Ascena Retail Group Inc. announced in May it would be closing the Dressbarn clothing chain, including locations in Omaha, Council Bluffs, Papillion, Lincoln, Grand Island and an outlet at Nebraska Crossing.
After countless birthday parties, mini-golf games and tickets exchanged for prizes, Family Fun Center closed in March of this year, selling off its remaining arcade games and inventory in a recent auction.
Shoes on display at the Grand Island Conestoga Mall Payless store in 2012. Payless ShoeSource filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February of this year and began closing its remaining stores in North America, including three stores in Omaha, one in Bellevue and two in Lincoln.
Josten Estremera, left, and Riley Van Ginkel at work behind the skate rental counter during the final Adult Request Skate. According to a statement announcing the closure, owners Scott and Pam Cernik "are ready to hang up their skates and pursue other passions."
SARAH HOFFMAN/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
KENT SIEVERS/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
B&G Tasty Foods, known for its loose-meat sandwich, announced its closure this past April and closed on May 27, after being an Omaha staple for 66 years.
JULIA NAGY/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
SARAH HOFFMAN/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
BARRETT STINSON/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
ZACH MAYHEW/GRAND ISLAND INDEPENDENT
JAMES R. BURNETT/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
JAMES R. BURNETT/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
COREY PERRINE/THE WORLD-HERALD
