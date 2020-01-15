Pier 1 is closing its Nebraska locations, including 3 stores in Omaha area

Pier 1 announced earlier this month that it would close about half of its 942 stores and shutter distribution centers.

Pier 1 is closing its Nebraska locations.

All four of the stores, including three in the Omaha area, are closing, though store managers said Wednesday that they don't know when.

The home decor company announced earlier this month that it would close about half of its 942 stores and shutter distribution centers.

The Nebraska stores have been removed from Pier 1's website. 

Pier 1 has two locations in Omaha: at 7405 Dodge St. and at 17110 Davenport St. Other locations are in Papillion at 7809 Towne Center Parkway and in Lincoln at 2950 Pine Lake Road.

Pier 1 named a new CEO with a background in corporate turnarounds in November. Robert Riesbeck previously served as the company’s chief financial officer.

Pier 1 said sales in its most recent quarter fell 13% to $358 million as store traffic fell. It reported a net loss of $59 million for the quarter, which ended Nov. 30.

The company — founded in California in 1962 — has been trying to revamp its cluttered stores and change its offerings to appeal more to younger customers. But it is struggling to compete with budget-friendly home décor websites like Wayfair.

This report includes material from The Associated Press.

