Two 8-year-old children were hit by a pickup truck and injured Tuesday in Omaha.
The boys had run into traffic at 33rd Street and Ames Avenue after leaving Skinner Elementary School nearby, according to Omaha police. They were struck by a Chevrolet Avalanche.
One boy suffered a serious leg injury. Omaha Fire Department medics rushed him to the Nebraska Medical Center. The other boy was taken to Children's Hospital & Medical Center by a parent.
