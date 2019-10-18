A woman who was trapped in the basement of a burning house near 8th and Hickory Streets on Friday afternoon was rescued by firefighters and taken to the hospital in critical condition, said Jeff Andersen, a captain with the Omaha Fire Department.
A dog died in the fire. All other occupants were able to evacuate, Andersen said.
The fire was reported at 3:18 p.m. at 1614 S. 8th St. It was declared under control after 15 minutes.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Andersen said.
