A woman who was trapped in the basement of a burning house near 8th and Hickory Streets on Friday afternoon was rescued by firefighters and taken to the hospital in critical condition, said Jeff Andersen, a captain with the Omaha Fire Department.

A dog died in the fire. All other occupants were able to evacuate, Andersen said.

The fire was reported at 3:18 p.m. at 1614 S. 8th St. It was declared under control after 15 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Andersen said.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

