A person died Saturday night in a fire at 2853 Vane St., the Omaha Fire Department said.

The two-story house in northeast Omaha was engulfed when fire crews arrived, the department said. After the firefighters gained entry to the house by suppressing the flames, the person was found and pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire and death are under investigation, the department said.

rick.ruggles@owh.com, 402-444-1123

