Perfect weather drew about 300 people to a First Day Hike at Mahoney State Park on Wednesday.

The 2- to 3-mile, guided hike through oak savanna and around a lake has become an annual event, said Zach Kelley, park superintendent. It's part of a national initiative that encourages people to spend time outdoors. Hundreds of parks and recreation areas across the U.S. participated, including more than a dozen in Nebraska.

"It's a good way to start the new year, by being healthy and active, and visiting parks," he said.

Mahoney has been doing the hikes for several years, and until this year, the highest number of participants was 80 people, he said. "And it was 5 degrees on that day."

"This was easily the best weather for sure," he said. Temperatures reached into the 40s on Wednesday, about 10 degrees higher than average for this time of year.

First Day Hikes are an initiative of the America's State Parks alliance.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

