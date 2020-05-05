Peregrine falcon chicks have started hatching high atop the Woodmen Tower.
By Tuesday, three of four baby falcons had hatched. After the first baby emerges, others usually follow within 24 to 36 hours, according to a post on the Woodmen website.
Once all the babies hatch, they will start to develop their wings for four to five weeks before their parents teach them to hunt outside the nest.
The nest is on the 28th floor of the Woodmen Tower, and a camera is trained on it so the public can monitor progress.
Falcons have been nesting at Woodmen since 1988, when they were introduced to Omaha as part of a larger conservation effort.