Thirteen Americans who have tested positive for or were exposed to the new coronavirus were taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus Monday after landing at Eppley Airfield.

About 10 of the 13 have tested positive for the virus, officials said Monday. One of them, who has an unspecified chronic condition, was taken to the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit with a cough and lightheadedness, officials said. The 12 others have been placed in the National Quarantine Unit in the Davis Global Center at 42nd and Emile Streets.

All 13 people are being tested for the virus again now that they're on campus.

Two Kalitta Air 747s — the same carrier that brought the 57 Americans to Eppley from Wuhan, China, on Feb. 7 — were on the north side of Eppley Monday morning. People in full hazardous materials gear could be seen coming out of the back of the plane, where a person in hazmat gear was standing with a laptop.

A small passenger bus and a small passenger van, both marked with the Nebraska Medicine logo, were parked nearby.

Seven people could be seen getting off the second of the two planes that landed. They then boarded the two Nebraska Medicine vehicles. About 9:25 a.m., those vehicles left the airport, escorted by several Nebraska State Patrol vehicles and followed by a moving van that apparently was carrying luggage.

joint statement posted Monday by the U.S. Departments of HHS and State indicated that 14 passengers among the more than 300 evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship had tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, two or three days earlier. 

The 14 were moved "in the most expeditious and safe manner to a specialized containment area on the evacuation aircraft to isolate them in accordance with standard protocols," according to the statement.

Agency officials, according to the statement, decided to allow the 14, who were asymptomatic, to remain on the aircraft and complete the evacuation process.

Passengers who developed symptoms in flight and those with positive test results were to remain isolated during the flights and were to be transported to an "appropriate location for continued isolation and care." 

The Nebraska Medicine vehicles drove to the $121.8 million Davis Global Center. The quarantine unit there consists of 20 negative-pressure rooms. It is separate from the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit, which is elsewhere on the campus.

On Feb. 7, the 57 Americans were taken to Camp Ashland, south of Omaha, to be quarantined. They have been monitored for signs of the virus. One woman who developed some symptoms was brought to the UNMC campus on Friday, but tests showed she didn't have the virus. She was returned to Camp Ashland on Saturday.

The Associated Press reported that two charter flights carrying cruise ship passengers from Japan landed at military bases in California and Texas overnight, starting the clock on a quarantine period to ensure passengers don't have the virus that has been spreading in Asia.

A plane carrying American passengers touched down at Travis Air Force Base in Northern California just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday, local time. A second flight arrived at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas around 2½ hours later, early Monday.

Japan's Defense Minister Taro Kono had tweeted earlier that Japanese troops helped transport 340 U.S. passengers on 14 buses from Yokohama port to Tokyo's Haneda airport. About 380 Americans were on the cruise ship.

The U.S. said it arranged the evacuation because people on the Diamond Princess were at a high risk of exposure to the virus. For the departing Americans, the evacuation cuts short a 14-day quarantine that began aboard the cruise ship Feb. 5.

This report includes material from the Associated Press.

