A bus carrying U.S. passengers who were aboard the quarantined cruise ship the Diamond Princess arrives at Haneda airport in Tokyo, before the passengers board a Kalitta airplane chartered by the U.S. government Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. The cruise ship was carrying nearly 3,500 passengers and crew members under quarantine. (Sadayuki Goto/Kyodo News via AP)
Crews in protective gear help passengers off a plane Monday at Omaha's Eppley Airfield. The passengers got onto the waiting Nebraska Medicine vehicles.
The Davis Global Center on the University of Nebraska Medical Center/Nebraska Medicine campus in Omaha.
A bus carrying U.S. passengers who were aboard the quarantined cruise ship the Diamond Princess arrives at Haneda airport in Tokyo, before the passengers board a Kalitta airplane chartered by the U.S. government Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. The cruise ship was carrying nearly 3,500 passengers and crew members under quarantine. (Sadayuki Goto/Kyodo News via AP)
Officials help passengers off a plane at Omaha's Eppley Airfield into waiting vehicles from Nebraska Medicine.
Officials on Monday help passengers off a plane at Omaha's Eppley Airfield onto waiting Nebraska Medicine vehicles.
Passengers who were helped off a plane Monday at Eppley Airfield got into waiting Nebraska Medicine vehicles.
Officials in protective gear help passengers off a plane at Eppley Airfield on Monday. They were taken in the waiting Nebraska Medicine vehicles to the Nebraska Medical Center campus.
Police escort a van with passengers from a Kalitta Air flight at Eppley Airfield on Monday in Omaha.
Vehicles pull up to a Kalitta Air flight on Monday at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Vehicles pull up to a Kalitta Air flight on Monday at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Law enforcement escorts Nebraska Medicine vehicles from Eppley Airfield on Monday in Omaha.
Law enforcement escorts Nebraska Medicine vehicles from Eppley Airfield on Monday in Omaha.
Two Kalitta Air specialized cargo planes are shown at Eppley Airfield on Monday in Omaha.
Vehicles carry American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast — and are at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus — west on the Storz Expressway to the Davis Global Center on Monday.
A Nebraska State Patrol cruiser sits outside the Davis Global Center on Monday after helping to escort several vehicles to the center. The vehicles carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Nebraska State Patrol vehicles sit outside the Davis Global Center after helping to escort several Nebraska Medicine vehicles from Omaha's Eppley Airfield.
A Nebraska State Patrol vehicle sits outside the Davis Global Center on Monday after troopers helped escort several vehicles to the building. The vehicles were carrying American citizens who had been on a cruise ship off Japan's coast. The Americans are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Vehicles head west on the Storz Expressway to the Davis Global Center on Monday. The vehicles carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
A Nebraska Medicine SUV sits at the garage door at the Davis Global Center on Monday. The vehicle carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Vehicles head west on the Storz Expressway to the Davis Global Center carrying American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Law enforcement vehicles escort Nebraska Medicine vehicles off Interstate 480 at the 30th and Dodge Streets exit, headed for the Davis Global Center on Monday.
Vehicles headed west on the Storz Expressway on Monday to the Davis Global Center on the UNMC campus.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers sit outside the Davis Global Center after helping to escort several vehicles that contained American citizens to the Nebraska Medical Center campus. The Americans were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers sit outside the Davis Global Center on the UNMC campus Monday. They helped escort several vehicles that carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus. The troopers had just directed the FedEx van away from the building.
Ten American citizens and their spouses who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast — a total of 13 people who were at high risk of being exposed to the novel coronavirus — were taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus Monday after landing at Eppley Airfield.
Ten of the 13 have tested positive for the virus, officials said Monday. One of them was taken to the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit with symptoms and a chronic condition.
Two Kalitta Air 747s — the same carrier that brought the 57 Americans to Eppley from Wuhan, China, on Feb. 7 — were on the north side of Eppley Monday morning. People in full hazardous materials gear could be seen coming out of the back of the plane, where a person in hazmat gear was standing with a laptop.
A small passenger bus and a small passenger van, both marked with the Nebraska Medicine logo, were parked nearby.
Seven people got off the second of the two planes that landed and boarded the two Nebraska Medicine vehicles. About 9:25 a.m., those vehicles left the airport, escorted by several Nebraska State Patrol vehicles and followed by a moving van that apparently was carrying luggage.
Monday afternoon, Dr. Robert Kadlec, assistant secretary for the federal Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, said 10 passengers and spouses were taken to the UNMC campus for isolation.
The 14 were moved "in the most expeditious and safe manner to a specialized containment area on the evacuation aircraft to isolate them in accordance with standard protocols," according to the statement.
Agency officials, according to the statement, decided to allow the 14, who were asymptomatic, to remain on the aircraft and complete the evacuation process.
Passengers who developed symptoms in flight and those with positive test results were to remain isolated during the flights and were to be transported to an "appropriate location for continued isolation and care."
The Nebraska Medicine vehicles drove to the $121.8 million Davis Global Center on the UNMC/Nebraska Medicine campus. The new building, at 42nd and Emile Streets, is home to the newly opened Training, Simulation & Quarantine Center.
That unit consists of 20 negative-pressure rooms designed to hold quarantined people. It is separate from the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit, which is elsewhere on the campus.
A spokesman for Nebraska Medicine, which is UNMC's clinical partner, said he couldn't comment on Monday's developments.
"We are aware of this effort to rescue these American citizens from a cruise ship off the coast of Japan," Taylor Wilson said. "Because this operation is still unfolding, we don’t have specific information about our possible involvement."
Wilson said, however, that "we are prepared to utilize the world-class facilities at UNMC/Nebraska Medicine along with the internationally recognized expertise of our infectious diseases specialists if our nation again needs us during this time."
On Feb. 7, the 57 Americans were taken to Camp Ashland, south of Omaha, to be quarantined. They have been monitored for signs of the virus. One woman who developed some symptoms was brought to the UNMC campus on Friday, but tests showed she didn't have the virus. She was returned to Camp Ashland on Saturday.
The Associated Press reported that two charter flights carrying cruise ship passengers from Japan landed at military bases in California and Texas overnight, starting the clock on a quarantine period to ensure passengers don't have the virus that has been spreading in Asia.
A plane carrying American passengers touched down at Travis Air Force Base in Northern California just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday, local time. A second flight arrived at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas around 2½ hours later, early Monday.
Japan's Defense Minister Taro Kono had tweeted earlier that Japanese troops helped transport 340 U.S. passengers on 14 buses from Yokohama port to Tokyo's Haneda airport. About 380 Americans were on the cruise ship.
The U.S. said it arranged the evacuation because people on the Diamond Princess were at a high risk of exposure to the virus. For the departing Americans, the evacuation cuts short a 14-day quarantine that began aboard the cruise ship Feb. 5.
This report includes material from the Associated Press.
Officials help passengers off a plane at Omaha's Eppley Airfield into waiting vehicles from Nebraska Medicine.
Vehicles pull up to a Kalitta Air flight on Monday at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Officials on Monday help passengers off a plane at Omaha's Eppley Airfield onto waiting Nebraska Medicine vehicles.
Police escort a van with passengers from a Kalitta Air flight at Eppley Airfield on Monday in Omaha.
Law enforcement escorts Nebraska Medicine vehicles from Eppley Airfield on Monday in Omaha.
Passengers who were helped off a plane Monday at Eppley Airfield got into waiting Nebraska Medicine vehicles.
Law enforcement escorts Nebraska Medicine vehicles from Eppley Airfield on Monday in Omaha.
Vehicles pull up to a Kalitta Air flight on Monday at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Officials in protective gear help passengers off a plane at Eppley Airfield on Monday. They were taken in the waiting Nebraska Medicine vehicles to the Nebraska Medical Center campus.
Two Kalitta Air specialized cargo planes are shown at Eppley Airfield on Monday in Omaha.
Vehicles carry American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast — and are at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus — west on the Storz Expressway to the Davis Global Center on Monday.
A Nebraska State Patrol cruiser sits outside the Davis Global Center on Monday after helping to escort several vehicles to the center. The vehicles carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Nebraska State Patrol vehicles sit outside the Davis Global Center after helping to escort several Nebraska Medicine vehicles from Omaha's Eppley Airfield.
A Nebraska State Patrol vehicle sits outside the Davis Global Center on Monday after troopers helped escort several vehicles to the building. The vehicles were carrying American citizens who had been on a cruise ship off Japan's coast. The Americans are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Vehicles head west on the Storz Expressway to the Davis Global Center on Monday. The vehicles carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
A Nebraska Medicine SUV sits at the garage door at the Davis Global Center on Monday. The vehicle carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Vehicles head west on the Storz Expressway to the Davis Global Center carrying American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Law enforcement vehicles escort Nebraska Medicine vehicles off Interstate 480 at the 30th and Dodge Streets exit, headed for the Davis Global Center on Monday.
Vehicles headed west on the Storz Expressway on Monday to the Davis Global Center on the UNMC campus.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers sit outside the Davis Global Center after helping to escort several vehicles that contained American citizens to the Nebraska Medical Center campus. The Americans were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers sit outside the Davis Global Center on the UNMC campus Monday. They helped escort several vehicles that carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus. The troopers had just directed the FedEx van away from the building.
Crews in protective gear help passengers off a plane Monday at Omaha's Eppley Airfield. The passengers got onto the waiting Nebraska Medicine vehicles.
Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.
