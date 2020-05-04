Social distancing that is needed to combat the coronavirus pandemic has become a problem with large gatherings in Schramm State Park, a Sarpy County official said Monday.
"There's a large sandbar in the Platte River in the park where people have been gathering the last few days," said Lt. Dan Golda of the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, he said, "has been made aware of the problem, and they're trying to come up with some regulations."
Deputies and Nebraska state troopers responded Sunday night to calls about a large crowd in the 331-acre park near Gretna, but Golda said they didn't issue any tickets. The crowd dispersed after officers reminded visitors to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
One of the problems of the large gatherings has been the traffic hazards caused by vehicles parking along Nebraska Highway 31, Golda said. A valid Nebraska park permit is required for all motor vehicles entering state parks, recreation areas and historical parks.
"It's become almost a daily occurrence, with a large number of people gathering there with the nice weather," Golda said. "Parking along the highway is hazardous, and the State Patrol is putting up (no parking) signs. Game and Parks is selling permits so people use the parking lot."
