Two people were killed Friday in a crash southeast of Council Bluffs.
Just after 1:20 p.m., Pottawattamie County sheriff's deputies were sent to the area near Pioneer Trail and Humbolt Lane to investigate a two-vehicle collision with injuries.
A pickup truck and a passenger car were involved in the crash. The two people in the car were pronounced dead at the scene by a Lewis Township Rescue crew. The occupants of the pickup truck were treated at the scene.
The names of the people involved in the crash won't be released until Saturday, after relatives have been notified, the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.