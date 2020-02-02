A 35-year-old Omaha man sustained a serious back injury Saturday night when he was struck by a vehicle near 20th and Cuming Streets, police said.
Quincy Richardson was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center by ambulance about 9:30 p.m. A hospital spokeswoman said Sunday that no information about Richardson's condition was being released.
Investigators determined that Richardson was crossing Cuming Street north to south when he was struck by an eastbound Hyundai Genesis driven by Roderick Robinson, 43, of Jacksonville, Florida. Richardson was crossing against the traffic light and was not in a marked crosswalk, police said.
Police said neither alcohol nor speed was a factor in the crash.
