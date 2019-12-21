Pedestrian struck by a vehicle

Omaha police tape off the block between Northwest Radial Highway and Pinkney Street along 60th Street on Saturday night. One person was transported to the Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition after being struck by a vehicle.

 JESSICA WADE/THE WORLD-HERALD

One person was transported to the Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night.

Omaha police responded to the scene near 60th Street and Northwest Radial Highway about 6 p.m.

