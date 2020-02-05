Passengers from Wuhan, China — the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak — will arrive this week at Omaha's Eppley Airfield, among other airports, federal officials said Wednesday.
The planes will be met by a team from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent to assess the passengers' health, the CDC said.
"The passengers have been screened, monitored and evaluated by medical and public health personnel every step of the way, including before takeoff and during the flight," the CDC said. "CDC staff will conduct risk assessments to ensure the health of each traveler, including temperature checks and observing for respiratory symptoms."
The new coronavirus that has emerged and spread widely in China is a respiratory illness. Symptoms can range from none to fever, cough and shortness of breath.
The CDC said the passengers will be issued quarantine orders upon arrival at their designated quarantine location. "This legal order is intended to protect the travelers, their families, and the community. This quarantine order will begin on the day the flight left Wuhan and will continue for up to 14 days. Medical care will be readily available at the first onset of symptoms, if needed."
The CDC did not specify how many passengers would arrive on each flight or the day they would arrive. Nor did the agency specify local locations for quarantine.
However, Nebraska National Guard officials told The World-Herald on Monday that the Guard's Camp Ashland, which is near Ashland, Nebraska, could be used as a temporary quarantine site for Americans returning from China while they're under observation.
Wuhan visitors won't eat at the dining hall, use the fitness center or otherwise have contact with soldiers in training, said Maj. Scott Ingalsbe, a Nebraska National Guard spokesman.
A team from the University of Nebraska Medical Center toured Camp Ashland on Sunday. Nebraska Medicine, UNMC's clinical partner, confirmed Monday that Camp Ashland is the proposed location for the Americans to be housed if they are brought to Nebraska.
The CDC said the agency will work with state and local public health departments to transport any passengers exhibiting symptoms to a hospital for further evaluation. In Nebraska, those patients likely will be taken to the UNMC campus for treatment.
The other airports are Travis Air Force Base in Sacramento, California; Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego; and Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio.
