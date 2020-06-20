Omaha Parks and Recreation Department director Brook Bench has resigned following a 24-year career with the city.

“Brook loves every city park like it’s his own backyard,” Mayor Jean Stothert said in a press release Saturday. “From small neighborhood parks and playgrounds to our largest parks, Brook led a transformation of our park system that provides recreation, leisure and sports opportunities for everyone.”

Bench had been been the Parks and Recreation director since 2013, after he served in an interim role for the two previous years. As director, Bench managed more than 250 city parks, 18 swimming pools, 11 splashgrounds, eight golf courses, 13 community centers and 150 miles of walking and biking trails, among other things.

“This job is about creating fun,” Bench said in the press release. “I get to see families and children enjoying our parks, pools, camps and programs every day. I am so grateful to Mayor Stothert for the opportunity to create new and better public spaces.”

Bench handled numerous projects over his tenure, including the “Way to Work” program, which offers job training to homeless people, the “Memorial Park Veterans Shine On” holiday lights display and several new city parks.

A United States Coast Guard veteran, Bench will move on later this summer to a new philanthropic organization committed to park development.

Bench’s first role with the Parks and Recreation Department dates back to 1996 when he mowed at the Warren Swigart Golf Course. From there, he operated snow plows, served as the coordinator for the Civic Auditorium and was a park maintenance manager.

Omaha's most popular parks

wbauer@owh.com, 402-444-1069

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email