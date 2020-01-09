One of Papillion’s newest residents — a 6-foot-tall, bow tie-wearing monarch butterfly named Papio Pete — wants you to join him in celebrating the city’s 150th birthday this year.

Interested in meeting Pete? The city’s new mascot will flap his bright orange wings at several events in 2020 that will honor Papillion’s sesquicentennial anniversary.

The celebration — dubbed Papillion 150 — will include concerts, dinners and public art installations. Many of the festivities will coincide with events well known to Papillion citizens, such as the Papillion Days carnival and parade and Winter Wonderland.

The city has budgeted about $50,000 in community betterment funds, which come from keno sales, for Papillion 150.

Mayor David Black said the yearlong jubilee, which he called a “rallying point” for the community, will allow Papillion to reflect on its history while looking toward the future.

“There’s no question that we’re growing, and one of the things we keep talking about is: How do we keep growing but not change who we are?” Black said. “A really important piece of that, to me, is people knowing and appreciating and remembering our history.”

Papillion was established in 1870 with a population of more than 300. Donations from the public contributed to the construction of a Union Pacific rail line and depot, which played an important role in the city’s growth, according to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“I don’t think Papillion would exist without the railroad,” Black said.

Many of the Papillion 150 events will incorporate a butterfly theme. The city’s name comes from the French word for butterfly, an insect that fur traders found in abundance along the banks of the Papillion Creek, according to UNL.

This spring, organizers will install 34 butterfly-shaped benches across the city that have been designed by local artists. Similar to the army of J. Doe sculptures that popped up across Omaha in 2001, and the O! public art campaign of 2007, the benches will be sponsored by businesses and organizations. Many will likely remain permanent fixtures in the city.

The benches are expected to be on display beginning sometime this spring.

A butterfly garden designed to attract the insects is expected to be installed this summer somewhere north of the city’s Veterans Park. The habitat will even be built in the shape of a butterfly.

Another Papillion 150 public art campaign, called the Butterfly Effect, will ask participants to take photos and selfies in front of large butterfly murals in the city. Texting a photo to 402-215-2464 will lead to a donation benefiting the Papillion Community Foundation and other community organizations.

The first mural is already complete and is located in the alley between the Papillion Community Foundation and Brownie’s Watering Hole in downtown Papillion.

A full calendar of events can be found at the Papillion 150 website.

PapioPete

Papio Pete, a butterfly mascot Papillion introduced for its sesquicentennial celebration, will appear at events in the city throughout the year.

Nebraska celebrated its own sesquicentennial in 2017. More than 100 events were planned across the state that year. Omaha’s occurred in 2004.

Bob O’Neal, the leader of the Papillion 150 committee — the group of several dozen business leaders, community organizers and citizens overseeing the celebration — said Papillion is a vibrant community with a character all its own, despite its proximity to Omaha. The sesquicentennial events celebrate that distinction, he said.

O’Neal, a Sarpy County juvenile court judge whose family moved to Papillion when he was a child, said the city has a diversity of residents, from those whose family lines can be traced back to the city’s founding, to newer folks who have chosen to call Papillion home.

“We have our own history, our own culture,” O’Neal said. “We have a lot of dedicated people who want to make the community better.”

reece.ristau@owh.com

Reece covers Sarpy County for The World-Herald. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL grad who spent time in Oklahoma and Virginia before returning home. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127

