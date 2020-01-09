One of Papillion’s newest residents — a 6-foot-tall, bow tie-wearing monarch butterfly named Papio Pete — wants you to join him in celebrating the city’s 150th birthday this year.
Interested in meeting Pete? The city’s new mascot will flap his bright orange wings at several events in 2020 that will honor Papillion’s sesquicentennial anniversary.
The celebration — dubbed Papillion 150 — will include concerts, dinners and public art installations. Many of the festivities will coincide with events well known to Papillion citizens, such as the Papillion Days carnival and parade and Winter Wonderland.
The city has budgeted about $50,000 in community betterment funds, which come from keno sales, for Papillion 150.
Mayor David Black said the yearlong jubilee, which he called a “rallying point” for the community, will allow Papillion to reflect on its history while looking toward the future.
“There’s no question that we’re growing, and one of the things we keep talking about is: How do we keep growing but not change who we are?” Black said. “A really important piece of that, to me, is people knowing and appreciating and remembering our history.”
Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates
Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.
Papillion was established in 1870 with a population of more than 300. Donations from the public contributed to the construction of a Union Pacific rail line and depot, which played an important role in the city’s growth, according to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
“I don’t think Papillion would exist without the railroad,” Black said.
Many of the Papillion 150 events will incorporate a butterfly theme. The city’s name comes from the French word for butterfly, an insect that fur traders found in abundance along the banks of the Papillion Creek, according to UNL.
This spring, organizers will install 34 butterfly-shaped benches across the city that have been designed by local artists. Similar to the army of J. Doe sculptures that popped up across Omaha in 2001, and the O! public art campaign of 2007, the benches will be sponsored by businesses and organizations. Many will likely remain permanent fixtures in the city.
The benches are expected to be on display beginning sometime this spring.
A butterfly garden designed to attract the insects is expected to be installed this summer somewhere north of the city’s Veterans Park. The habitat will even be built in the shape of a butterfly.
Another Papillion 150 public art campaign, called the Butterfly Effect, will ask participants to take photos and selfies in front of large butterfly murals in the city. Texting a photo to 402-215-2464 will lead to a donation benefiting the Papillion Community Foundation and other community organizations.
The first mural is already complete and is located in the alley between the Papillion Community Foundation and Brownie’s Watering Hole in downtown Papillion.
Bob O’Neal, the leader of the Papillion 150 committee — the group of several dozen business leaders, community organizers and citizens overseeing the celebration — said Papillion is a vibrant community with a character all its own, despite its proximity to Omaha. The sesquicentennial events celebrate that distinction, he said.
O’Neal, a Sarpy County juvenile court judge whose family moved to Papillion when he was a child, said the city has a diversity of residents, from those whose family lines can be traced back to the city’s founding, to newer folks who have chosen to call Papillion home.
“We have our own history, our own culture,” O’Neal said. “We have a lot of dedicated people who want to make the community better.”
Canada geese fly over Flanagan Lake at sunset in Omaha, Nebraska.
Director and CEO of Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium Dennis Pate, speaks to the media about newly hatched gentoo penguin chicks before they enter their habitat in the Suzanne and Walter Scott Aquarium at the Henry Doorly Zoo.
Creighton players huddle up prior to a college basketball game against Georgetown at the CHI Health Center.
Charles Relford waits to pick up his brother at 24th and Pratt Streets with his three dogs.
Two-year-old Hannah Bonnot of Denver, Colorado, stands in awe before “Mountain Outlaw” taken at Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, on display at Tom Mangelsen’s “Life in the Wild” exhibition at the Durham Museum in Omaha, Nebraska.
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska.
Bellevue West teammates, from left, CJ Lilienkamp and Devin Mills make snow angels as they celebrate their Class A state title win over Westside.
Craig Bachmann throws a training dummy for his dog, Bedlam, a Chesapeake Bay retriever, to retrieve at Standing Bear Lake in Omaha, Nebraska. Bachmann said he was doing some obedience work with Bedlam as well as some lining drills.
Seventh-grade students from Nathan Hale Middle School are reflected in a The New Negro Escapist Social and Athletic Club a portrait by Rashid Johnson while touring 30 Americans, an exhibition from the Rubell Family Collection at the Joslyn Art Museum.
Water covers a road near Valley, Nebraska, on Friday, March 15.
Joe Zavadil, 14, of Omaha, leaps to a lower level of berm seating during the Class B girls state soccer championship game.
Detroit Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera signed autographs for fans prior to a Major League Baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at TD Ameritrade Park.
Jim Linafelter of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, and other Husker fans celebrate a third-down stop for Nebraska’s defense against Northern Illinois.
The Westside Warriors take the field through fog and a banner before a high school football game against Creighton Prep.
Tow truck drivers work on trying to get a semi truck out of a ditch after it turned over on Highway 20 in north central Nebraska during a blizzard.
Arizona State's Jack Judson checks University of Nebraska at Omaha's Chayse Primeau into the boards at Baxter Arena.
A bike is revealed in the mud below the 13th Street bridge in the Gene Leahy Mall after the water was pumped out of it during renovation work.
Omaha South’s Ukash Weliyo, right, gets a hug from his mother Halima Mohamed after the Packers defeated Omaha Creighton Prep during the Class A boys state soccer final game at Morrison Stadium.
Louisville’s Nick Bennett writes in the dirt before a game against Mississippi State in the College World Series.
Mississippi State’s Jake Mangum reacts after losing to Louisville in a walk-off during game 10 of the College World Series.
Juno, a dog belonging to professional dog trainer and hunting guide Aleah German, has a collar adorned with shotgun shell caps.
The moon rises over the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge in the early morning hours.
A cat looks up at Jill Tafoya after she revived it in the back of an ambulance after the cat was rescued from a fire.
An allosaurus appears to be eyeing a tasty, 19-month-old morsel named Austin Haseltine as he is lifted from the shoulders of his grandpa, Greg Fasano, by his mother, Amy Haseltine, with his father, Jim Haseltine looking on.
Horses belonging to Faye Etherington of Fremont that were being boarded in Inglewood, Nebraska, are brought into Fremont through floodwater on Highway 77.
Millard West's Corbin Hawkins waits out a rain delay in the dugout.
Looking back at the floodwater below the Broad Street viaduct are from left, Calvin Schmidt, 6, Paul Schmidt, their dad and Avery Schmidt, 7, in Fremont, Nebraska.
Auburn’s Rankin Woley slid into the fence while catching a foul ball for an out during a College World Series game.
An angel statuary sits in a flooded yard in the Hanson Lakes area in Bellevue.
A farmer drives his combine to unload soybeans for transport near Ceresco, Nebraska.
The Millard South Majorettes practice their halftime routine.
Xiang Fang, right, and his son Ethan, 10, walk along the shoreline at Chalco Hills Recreation Area in Omaha, Nebraska.
Businesses on the southwest side of Hamburg, Iowa, were flooded from the waters of the Missouri River.
Kayla Thege, left, and Mark Batt hang out with their dog, Maia, during a Storm Chasers baseball game.
Reece covers Sarpy County for The World-Herald. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL grad who spent time in Oklahoma and Virginia before returning home. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.