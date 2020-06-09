A blue butterfly brightens the wall of an outdoor shopping center in Papillion.
The mural, a tribute to Kloe and Kirk Odermatt of Gretna, is the first in a series of 12 in the works for Papillion’s 150th anniversary celebration. The piece was designed by Julie Odermatt in remembrance of her daughter and husband.
The left side features a photo of Kirk Odermatt, who died by suicide in 2011. The wings feature words that focus on mental health awareness and suicide prevention: “hope,” “believe,” “support,” “you are enough” and “you matter.”
“Within the butterfly I wanted to create something to show his character, to show who my husband was,” Odermatt said. “He was a very adventurous, outgoing man. I selected a photo of him wake boarding, doing something he loved to do.”
The bottom of the wing displays information on how to text the suicide prevention helpline.
The mental health awareness theme of the left wing carries into the middle of the butterfly, displayed as a semicolon, which serves as a symbol of illustrious suicide prevention movement Project Semicolon. The semicolon is particularly important to Odermatt, whose daughter, Kloe, incorporated it into a tattoo she got next to her heart in memory of her father.
Kloe was killed in a car crash in Gretna with three friends on June 17, 2019.
The words “fly high” are displayed above the butterfly, tying in to the butterfly theme, and recognizing Kloe, who spent time stunting and flying as a dedicated cheerleader since age 3. The photo featured on the right wing shows Kloe flying as she practices cheer on Myrtle Beach in South Carolina.
Odermatt also incorporated words that reminded her of Kloe on the wing.
“ ‘Dancing’ because she was always dancing and doing silly things; ‘Friend’ because her friends were one of her most important things; ‘infectious smile’; ‘family’; she was ‘ambitious’; ‘angel’; ‘caring’; ‘smart’; ‘rainbows’ because when she passed we kept seeing them everywhere,” she said.
At the bottom, the words “you’ll never fly alone,” recognize that Kloe is reunited with her father.
Three butterflies above the right wing are in remembrance of the three friends who were killed in the same crash: the green butterfly for Addisyn Pfeifer, the yellow butterfly for Alex Minardi and the orange butterfly for Abby Barth.
Odermatt partnered with Revolution Wraps to create and install the mural, displayed between Shadow Lake’s management offices and Early Bird restaurant.
“It’s not just a bunch of paint on a wall,” said Laura Schwartz, executive director of the Papillion Community Foundation. “It’s something more. It’s something bigger. Obviously art is a very powerful way to get a message across, and I think a lot of people relate to that.”
The piece is part of the Butterfly Effect, a grassroots movement that incorporates social media with philanthropic efforts.
“These have mainly been on the West Coast and to bring this movement to our community and have that here is really powerful,” said Schwartz, who envisions the murals as an inspiration for one of Papillion 150’s goals: to engage the community in volunteerism and getting involved.
People are encouraged to take photos with the mural, sharing them on social media with the hashtags #papillion150 #butterflyeffect #socialbutterfly.
“Each butterfly is going to have a different message. That message is really to be decided on by the sponsor,” Schwartz said. “That’s the power of this: We’re going to be able to speak on so many different things with these 12 butterflies.
“I think you’re going to see a different impact on each one.”
Money raised through sponsorship of the butterflies will benefit the Papillion Community Foundation, which is creating an endowment fund to provide grant dollars to organizations in the community.
The Papillion Community Foundation hopes to reveal its next Butterfly Effect mural in July.
