Papillion-La Vista South High School is making plans to build an athletic performance center to add training space for its athletic teams, gym students and extracurricular groups.
A marquee feature of the 9,700-square-foot Titan Performance Center will be an indoor synthetic turf field that will be used for large group training. A new weight room will house weights and racks to supplement the school’s current weight room.
“I think a lot of people are going to see this and go, ‘Wow, that’s really cool,’ ” Principal Jeff Johnson said in an interview.
The school is asking alumni and supporters to pitch in through a “Raise the Bar” fundraising campaign with a $350,000 goal. The center and campaign were announced Friday during halftime of the boys basketball game against Creighton Prep.
Voters in 2018 approved a $109.9 million bond that has allowed the Papillion-La Vista Community Schools to expand its two high schools, construct a new elementary school and buy land for a new high school, among other initiatives.
A portion of the bond money will be used for construction costs of the performance center, which will be on the southeast corner of the school. A group of parents, alumni and school officials decided they wanted upgraded amenities inside the center, which led to the fundraising campaign.
The privately raised money will go toward higher-quality training equipment, cardio machines, flooring and more.
Construction is expected to begin this spring, said Dan Werner, chairman of the committee that’s overseeing the project. The center could be ready for use in the first months of 2021, weather permitting.
Papillion-La Vista South’s student body has nearly doubled since it opened in 2003, according to the school. The population last academic year hit nearly 1,900.
That growth has led to the need for more training and PE space, school officials say. Johnson said during school days, more than 1,000 students are expected to use the performance center for strength and conditioning curriculum and other gym classes.
After-school sports teams like the girls and boys power lifting teams and groups like the cheer and dance teams, the marching band’s color guard and Navy Jr. ROTC will train and practice in the center.
The Titan Performance Center will be one of the largest high school training and performance centers in the state, according to the school. It’s also believed to be the first indoor turf practice facility at an Omaha area high school.
At about 6,500 square feet, the turf field will take up about two-thirds of the center. The weight room will take up the remaining 3,200 square feet.
Projects at Papillion-La Vista South tied to the bond cost nearly $18.9 million. Along with the construction of the performance center, that money was used for more classrooms, a STEM facility and a future expansion of the school cafeteria.
Papillion-La Vista South is now in its 17th year. Johnson said the first graduates of the school are now in their 30s and likely progressing in their careers. He’s hopeful the center can “excite our alumni base to come back and support Papio South.”
Those wishing to donate to the fundraising campaign can do so at donatetpc.org.
