A Papillion city councilman charged with negligent child abuse will pursue a trial to resolve the matter.

Jason Gaines appeared in Sarpy County District Court on Friday for a pre-trial hearing related to the misdemeanor charge. He has pleaded not guilty.

Gaines, 45, has been accused of causing “finger-mark bruising” on the arm of his girlfriend’s 5-year-old son in early September, according to the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.

He declined to comment Friday and referred questions to his attorney, Steve Delaney.

“We don’t believe that the charges should have been filed,” Delaney told The World-Herald. “We certainly don’t believe that he’ll be found guilty.”

Gaines’ next court date is scheduled for Nov. 25.

