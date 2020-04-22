At Omaha Police Department recruit class graduations, the police chief or a relative who is in law enforcement traditionally has pinned the department's buffalo badge onto the new officer's uniform.
Unfortunately, that won't happen Friday, when 33 Omaha Police Department recruits will graduate two weeks early because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Recruits, who will be wearing masks, will pin the badges on themselves and salute Police Chief Todd Schmaderer before returning to their seats. No shaking hands with Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert.
The ceremony will be abbreviated and attendance restricted, meaning no family members or friends, no pipes and drums and no color guard.
Officials decided to speed up the class to avoid potential exposure to the coronavirus, said Deputy Chief Greg Gonzalez. The class was nearly three-fourths through the academy in mid-March when coronavirus concerns first hit the state, so officials decided to continue training.
Instructors focused on training required by the state or accreditation, such as policies and procedures and firearms, cruiser and arrest tactics. Some nonessential curriculum was cut, Gonzalez said, but officers can receive that information later.
Officers also attended training on two recent Saturdays.
"We wanted to make sure that we could expedite the class and get them done quicker to avoid that extra contact with each other," Gonzalez said.
Recruits followed health guidelines such as social distancing and wearing masks, but the department is exempt from the rule restricting groups to 10 people or fewer, police spokeswoman Lt. Sherie Thomas had said.
The ceremony Friday will be shorter than usual, but Schmaderer and Stothert still will offer some remarks and read the oath to the officers. The ceremony will be recorded and available to watch sometime later, Gonzalez said.
"What we don't want to do is to have them in one room and continue to stay there for an extended period of time," he said.
A traditional ceremony with family and friends is planned for August, but that depends on the health directives and guidelines that may be in place at that time.
After the recruits are sworn in Friday, each will start a 15-week field training patrol shift with another officer before going to work solo.
The class began with 36 recruits in December and an additional two fire arson investigators for the Omaha Fire Department. Two police recruits left the class and one became pregnant and was reassigned to another position, but she will still be able to graduate in a later class, Gonzalez said.
The class will be the eighth to graduate under Schmaderer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.