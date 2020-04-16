We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

You can buy marijuana legally in Aspen, Colorado, but mustn’t go on the golf course, even for a walk.

Golf is OK in Cincinnati, but clubhouses are closed and people are supposed to ride solo in carts. In Birmingham, Alabama, you may golf but must walk the course at a safe social distance. Coffee shops and bookstores will deliver there.

Michigan, a coronavirus hot spot, has banned boating — which is a big deal to Michiganders who love the water and springtime walleye fishing.

In a story published last weekend, World-Herald reporter Henry Cordes crunched the numbers for a state-by-state assessment of coronavirus cases and deaths and talked to people around the country about the differences between stay-at-home orders and Nebraska’s directed health measures.

He found that Nebraska so far has done well compared with other states in deaths per million and per capita cases — though its testing lags most states.

After reading his excellent report, I reached out to friends around the country to see what life is like under their restrictions.

These folks, in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Iowa (one of five states like Nebraska that lacks a stay-home order), Ohio, Louisiana, Michigan and Washington state, described limits and freedoms very much like what we are experiencing in Omaha.

As Cordes found in interviews that supplemented his data, perhaps the biggest difference in a stay-at-home-order and Nebraska’s approach seems to be the power of the wording.

Ryan Demmer, an associate professor of public health at the University of Minnesota, told Cordes that World-Herald data appeared to back up the idea that early action in both his state and Nebraska helped hold down COVID-19 carnage, at least so far.

But he liked the idea of a stay-at-home order: “There is power in receiving a message like that. I think there is a psychology to a state-level pronouncement.”

My anecdotal survey found some unevenness in details but a great deal of similarity in day-to-day life.

Home improvement stores are universally crowded, a situation that prompted warnings from Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour. Grocery store parking lots are typically full around the country.

Some people wear masks, but it’s hardly universal. It is required in public in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, 40 miles from Aspen, but not in Aspen.

Playground equipment is taped off everywhere I checked, and cities are struggling with parks and trails.

Parks are closed in Omaha and in New Orleans, which is a COVID-19 hot spot. A retired former boss who lives there reported that “public parks with ballfields and tennis courts and playgrounds put padlocks on their fences. The only exception is parks that have a track to run on — you can get in to run the track, but only the track.”

In Cincinnati, some parks have been shuttered occasionally because of too many people at times. Basketball courts have been padlocked or had their hoops taken down in the city — a tactic also used in hard-hit Detroit.

My son, who lives in metro Los Angeles, said, “El Dorado Park in Long Beach was busier than I’ve ever seen it when I was running last weekend.” Anyone who has been on the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge on a weekend afternoon might have a similar observation.

Colorado’s governor has told residents there not to drive far for recreation. That’s tough, an Aspen friend said: “The hardest part in our mountain communities is finding ways to recreate that don’t involve the other 5,000 people looking for ways to recreate. Throwing us all outside on the same five trails that are ready for hiking as we head into mud season while not allowing people to drive to the desert is making mountain communities stir crazy.”

It seems, stay-at-home order or not, pretty much all of America is living the same way. Almost everyone is compliant with restrictions and recommendations, but everywhere I checked has seen an arrest here or there and cops breaking up crowds.

As I composed this, I was all set to say that my survey provided anecdotal evidence beyond Cordes’ stats that Nebraska’s approach has been materially as effective as stay-at-home orders.

Then the Nebraska Crossing mall owner proposed opening on April 24. Health officials worry about it and, on its face, it’s inconsistent with what’s happening in the state and around the country. Some businesses — convenience stores (delivering alcohol in California!), grocery stores and home improvement stores — are open and have been crowd magnets, but not places that are designed as shopping communities for people to mill about and go store to store.

I have significant doubts about whether it will really happen.

That anomaly aside for the moment, I think that World-Herald photographer Anna Reed captured America’s prevailing spirit in a chalk drawing on a wall along Martha Street: “The truth is we are all doing the best we can.”

Let’s keep going.