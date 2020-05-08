...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 36 WILL RESULT IN FROST
FORMATION.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA.
* WHEN...FROM 4 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF
LEFT UNCOVERED.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...COOL TEMPERATURES OVERNIGHT AND LIGHT WINDS
WILL ALLOW TEMPERATURES TO COOL TO NEAR FREEZING IN PORTIONS OF
EASTERN NEBRASKA AND WESTERN IOWA. THESE COOL TEMPERATURES AND
CALM WINDS WILL ALLOW FOR A FAVORABLE ENVIRONMENT FOR FROST
FORMATION SATURDAY MORNING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD.
&&
PACE will hold drive-thru registration for youth sports in North Omaha
Police Athletics for Community Engagement will have a drive-thru registration Saturday in North Omaha for free youth summer sports.
The registration is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College's North Omaha campus at 5370 N. 30th St. It’s for soccer for kids ages 5 to 14 and for co-ed baseball for children 8 to 14. All equipment and coaching is free.
To register, families should drive to the parking lot on the south side of Metro Building #24, the Career and Academic Skills Center.
Volunteers will direct drivers and hand them a registration form and a pen they can keep. Families will fill out their registration forms in their cars, then return them to volunteers at a drop-off station on the way out.
