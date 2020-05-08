Police Athletics for Community Engagement will have a drive-thru registration Saturday in North Omaha for free youth summer sports.

The registration is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College's North Omaha campus at 5370 N. 30th St. It’s for soccer for kids ages 5 to 14 and for co-ed baseball for children 8 to 14. All equipment and coaching is free.

To register, families should drive to the parking lot on the south side of Metro Building #24, the Career and Academic Skills Center.

Volunteers will direct drivers and hand them a registration form and a pen they can keep. Families will fill out their registration forms in their cars, then return them to volunteers at a drop-off station on the way out.

When they return the forms, families will receive a free kickball or football and sidewalk chalk or bubbles, while supplies last.

The first 150 people to arrive will receive a free lunch donated by Cubby's of Omaha.

While youth sports games and practices are prohibited through at least May 31 because of the coronavirus, PACE organizers are preparing for seasons after the pandemic subsides. The organization also offers online registration at paceomaha.org.

