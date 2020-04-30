Police Athletics for Community Engagement leaders will have a summer youth sports registration drive-thru Saturday in South Omaha.

The organization, created and led by Omaha police officers, hopes that the thousands of kids in its free leagues can play baseball, soccer and football this year. At the registration, PACE will give away free stuff — footballs, kickballs, sidewalk chalk and bubbles — for kids to play with now to help draw in families who might not have gotten the word with school out. A similar drive-thru registration event is being planned for North Omaha; the place and time have yet to be determined.

“We have to be prepared and ready to go because these kids have been doing nothing for almost two months,” said Detective Tony Espejo, noting that Nebraska youth sports are prohibited until May 31 under current coronavirus restrictions. “By then, it will be three months. We’ve got to do something.”

PACE is registering girls and boys ages 5 through 14 for soccer and ages 8 through 14 for baseball.

The South Omaha event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Metropolitan Community College’s South Omaha Campus, 2902 Edward Babe Gomez Ave. Families should drive in through the designated entrance and stay in their vehicles. PACE volunteers will hand them a registration form and a pen they can keep. The families will drive to a parking lot and fill out the forms. They’ll get the freebie, while supplies last, when they drop off the forms as they leave.

PACE provides everything the kids need — uniforms, equipment and coaching — for free. Most of the baseball coaches are local law enforcement officers.

This is in addition to online registration, which people can complete at paceomaha.org.

“Registration’s gone pretty well,” Espejo said. “We just don’t want to miss those kids who aren’t getting that communication through school anymore.”

Check out nearly 100 stunning photos of Nebraska

Check out some of the most beautiful images of Nebraska. 

1 of 90