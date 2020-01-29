A fire at a popular Chinese restaurant in midtown Omaha early Wednesday left one of the owners thankful for the many customers who contacted her with offers of support.
The fire at Three Happiness Express, 5103 Leavenworth St., was reported just after 6 a.m. Dao Sayavong said the fire began in the kitchen after her husband fell asleep. He had been heating up water in a wok to begin cooking stock for the day.
"He sat down, fell asleep and the water evaporated," she said. "He tried to put it out with a fire extinguisher, but it was too overwhelming for him."
No one was injured in the fire, which was declared out about 6:20 a.m. Leavenworth Street was closed in both directions as firefighters fought the fire, but it reopened by 7 a.m.
"It's heartwarming to have all the customer support that's been coming in," Sayavong said before 11 a.m. "We had a customer come in just to see if we were OK and offer to help us with anything. Omaha's great."
Sayavong said she and her husband have owned the restaurant since the mid-1980s. Her insurance agent told her it will be about a month before the restaurant is ready to reopen.
"I was hoping for two weeks," she said, but "he's like, 'I think you're hoping too fast.'"
