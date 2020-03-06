...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SATURDAY AFTERNOON FOR WIND AND
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST
IOWA ALONG AND SOUTH OF I-80...
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA/VALLEY HAS ISSUED A FIRE
WEATHER WATCH FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, WHICH IS IN
EFFECT SATURDAY AFTERNOON.
* AFFECTED AREA...IN IOWA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 069 POTTAWATTAMIE,
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 079 MILLS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 080 MONTGOMERY,
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 090 FREMONT AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 091 PAGE.
IN NEBRASKA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 051 SAUNDERS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
052 DOUGLAS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 053 SARPY, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
066 LANCASTER, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 067 CASS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
068 OTOE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 088 JEFFERSON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
089 GAGE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 090 JOHNSON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 091
NEMAHA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 092 PAWNEE AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 093
RICHARDSON.
* WINDS...SOUTH 20 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 22 PERCENT.
* IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL GROW QUICKLY AND SPREAD
RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING SHOULD BE POSTPONED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS
ARE FORECAST TO OCCUR. LISTEN FOR LATER FORECASTS AND POSSIBLE
RED FLAG WARNINGS.
&&
Michelle Eurek holds Benny, a 4-year-old Pomeranian-poodle mix. When Benny became ill while her owner Kim McVey was on vacation, the owner of the dog-boarding facility where she was staying drove Benny to Manhattan, Kansas, so she could be treated.
KIM MCVEY
When Benny got sick while staying at Ranjit Singh’s boarding business in Lincoln, he drove her to the Kansas State University veterinary clinic to get treatment.
RANJIT SINGH
Benny, a 4-year-old Pomeranian-poodle mix, seen here with Michelle Eurek, left, and Kim McVey, became sick while her owners were on vacation.
The owner of a pet boarding facility in Lincoln went above and beyond to get medical help for a sick dog — including driving her to Manhattan, Kansas.
Benny, a 4-year-old Pomeranian-poodle mix, became sick while her owners were on vacation. They had taken her to Your Precious Pets, a Lincoln business that offers grooming, boarding and day care services.
By Monday, owner Ranjit Singh noticed Benny seemed out of sorts. While playing, she started coughing, and Singh noticed some redness in her mouth. Later, she refused dinner.
The next day, Benny started to cough more and Singh saw more blood. He called the owners and said he was taking the dog to the vet.
Then, after tests showed that Benny needed a special chemotherapy drug that wasn’t available in Lincoln or Omaha, Singh volunteered to drive her more than two hours to the nearest place that could provide treatment: Kansas State University’s veterinary clinic in Manhattan. He even left a hefty deposit so Benny could be treated right away.
“She’s a lucky dog,” said Kim McVey, who normally takes care of Benny in Lincoln for her son while he is away at college. She cut her Florida vacation short so she could be with Benny in Kansas and is grateful for Singh’s help.
“It’s nice to know there are people in the world who would do that,” she said. “(Singh) loves animals and has a bond with her.”
Benny had low oxygen and a low white blood cell count and was given a blood transfusion. She has been kept in a machine that looks like an incubator, McVey said.
Named for Boston Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi, Benny had been active and in good health before her illness. Doctors have ruled out a tick-borne illness or cancer and are continuing to run tests. McVey says the dog appears to be on the road to recovery.
Singh said he cares about every dog that visits his business and wants to make sure they’re well cared for.
“I love Benny. I’ll do anything for Benny or any dog that comes (to my business),” Singh said. “I pray that Benny gets better and gets to come home.”
