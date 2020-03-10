Owner of Reign Lounge (copy)

James Overton, owner of the Florence-area Reign Lounge, told the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission that he’s looking at changing the focus of the nightclub to avoid more concerns from neighbors about unruly crowds.

 JESSICA WADE/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — The owner of a Florence-area bar that’s been subject to neighborhood complaints said Tuesday that he’s looking at changing the focus of the nightclub to avoid more concerns.

James Overton, the owner of the Reign Lounge, appeared before the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission on Tuesday to answer questions about a September altercation at the bar that ended with a brawl, and shots fired, in the middle of North 30th Street.

The so-called “mandatory meeting” for the disturbance comes a month after the Omaha City Council recommended that the liquor license of the nightclub at 8913 N. 30th St. be revoked. That request, spurred by complaints of unruly crowds outside the bar, awaits a final review and decision by the state liquor commission, possibly next month.

Among past issues was the January 2018 shooting death of Army Sgt. Kyle LeFlore just outside the Reign Lounge.

Overton said Tuesday that he’s been doing everything he can to prevent altercations in his establishment and that he has tried to solve a parking shortage near the lounge, but that several ideas have not panned out. He said he’s now thinking of limiting his patrons to those 30 years old and older.

“I really want to provide a service,” he said of the “urban, hip-hop” lounge. “There’s really not many places that cater to the North Omaha community.”

Overton said he hires nine security guards on busy night at his lounge, which has a capacity of 180 inside and another 200 in an outdoor beer garden. He said he also monitors social media to be “proactive” and head off possible confrontations.

That’s what happened in September, he told the liquor commission. He called Omaha police and requested two undercover officers one night because he saw a potential for trouble. The undercover officers were unavailable, so Overton said he hired two more private security guards.

When a fight broke out in the bar, security personnel broke it up and escorted the two combatants to their cars in opposite ends of the parking lot, he said. But the two fighters drove only a few yards down 30th Street, where the battle resumed in the middle of the four-lane road as more vehicles arrived. Overton said he told his security guards to break up the melee, even though it was outside his lounge.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

A person complained to the liquor commission that he was attacked by a group of men, suffering a broken nose and jaw, after trying to break up the fight and then being told by security guards to back off. Overton, who was present, said he didn’t see the man get injured.

The rumble in the street ended when someone fired shots in the air and police arrived, according to Overton.

Hobert Rupe, the executive director of the liquor commission, suggested to Overton that after a fight, it’s often better to escort one combatant out and wait 20 minutes to escort the other one, to avoid a resumption.

Overton said that he and his family operate more than one business in North Omaha, and they came from Illinois to provide some economic growth for the area. He said he hopes to keep his liquor license.

“I’m doing everything I can to mitigate the issues,” Overton said.

Recent World-Herald nightlife reviews

Trying to find a new go-to bar? Check out some of the latest World-Herald nightlife reviews to find the place that's right for you.

1 of 19

paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-473-9584,

twitter.com/paulhammelowh

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started