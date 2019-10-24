...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:15 PM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.0 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN STEADY THROUGH MONDAY.
&&
A plane flies over a railroad bridge next to Eppley Airfield as a flooded Missouri River flows by, as viewed from Lewis and Clark Park in Iowa on Thursday.
NEBRASKA CITY — The lives of people living along the Missouri River have been devastated, they say, washed away in the catastrophic flooding of 2019.
In some areas, farmland was scoured out by the force of the water; in others, it was buried beneath feet of sand. And for miles and miles, the land remains flooded, seven months after a late winter megastorm sent an unimaginable surge of flooding downstream. The wall of water was so high that it overwhelmed levees from Omaha south into Missouri.
So as winter nears with conditions again prime for spring flooding, about 150 to 200 residents of Missouri, Nebraska and Iowa told the Army Corps of Engineers on Thursday night that they wanted action — not more talk, not more meetings, and certainly not more studies.
“Our lives have been destroyed,” said 69-year-old Alice Hodde. “Do you know the human toll this takes on farmers? Suicide is a big thing. ... What’s the price of a human life? Do you have an answer?”
It was a question without an easy answer. Billions of dollars are involved in controlling the river, and there are competing needs and conflicting laws.
“People need to know what this does to (us), what it costs a person,” Hodde told corps officials gathered in a stone lodge in this historic town. “We’ve talked to our congressmen, our senators. Our little group in Fremont County (Iowa) wrote at least 800 letters. It’s destroying us; something needs to change.”
Multiple riverside property owners stepped to the microphone to ask that an emergency be declared so that policies governing the management of the Missouri River can be changed. With each request came applause.
“Managing” a river may sound like a foreign concept, but the Missouri is more of an engineered drainage ditch than a free-flowing stream. Its water level is controlled, in part, by six massive dams upstream. The speed that the water travels and the channel it takes are governed by structures that have been built into the river, mostly rock berms. Those who attended the meeting want to see more water evacuated from behind the dams so that there’s more room to hold runoff, and they want to see a return to forcing the river to flow fast and deep downstream.
“Who would have the authority to declare a flood emergency and give us more storage (in the flood control reservoirs)?” asked John Roddy of Nebraska City. “Is it the president? Is it Congress? Somebody has to have the authority to declare this an emergency to deal with this problem.”
John Remus, the corps official who oversees management of the six dams, said it’s not clear who would have that kind of authority. He said he would get back to Roddy and the others.
Remus told the group that the corps will move aggressively this fall and winter to release as much water as possible from behind the dams. The agency is releasing 80,000 cubic feet per second from Gavins Point, the dam farthest downstream, and he said that rate is likely to continue into late November. The corps can’t go higher than the current 80,000 cubic feet per second because doing so would require increases in releases from upstream dams that could flood upstream communities, Remus told The World-Herald before the meeting.
By early December, the corps will shift to lower wintertime release rates. The agency anticipates that it will be releasing water at a rate of 22,000 cubic feet per second this winter, about 30% higher than the average winter release rate. The corps may not be able to release more because of the danger of ice jam flooding in the Dakotas. But if winter is mild, the corps will release higher amounts, Remus said.
Col. John Hudson, commander of the Omaha district of the corps, said the agency is focused on repairing levees back to their previous state. Over the long term, it plans to evaluate what needs to be done differently to manage the river. He drew a contrast between the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers. Flood control on the Mississippi is one integrated system built to federal standards. The Missouri River is lined by a patchwork of levees owned by everyone from local farmers to the federal government, and they’re built and maintained to different standards.
“The Missouri is not a system that works together,” he said. “It’s not a simple solution.”
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Nebraska Game and Parks airboat evacuates a family from a flooded house in Gibbon, Nebraska, on Wednesday.
Buffalo County roads, such as 280th Road southeast of Pleasanton, were covered with runoff Tuesday morning. Unofficially, about 3½ inches on rain fell at this location, but much higher totals — including as much as 9 inches — fell elsewhere in the Kearney area.
Mark Witt of the Nebraska Department of Transportation, erects a barricade at U.S. Highway 30 and Dovehill Road west of Kearney on Tuesday. Officials closed Highway 30 from Kearney to Elm Creek, Witt said, because water was running over the highway at multiple places.
University of Nebraska at Kearney employee Alesia Lange mops up floodwaters inside the Nebraskan Student Union on Tuesday morning. About 2 inches of water covered a large portion of the building’s first floor, including the food court area and office spaces.
Chris Blocher, University of Nebraska at Kearney lead custodian, cleans up floodwaters near the entryway of the Nebraskan Student Union. About 2 inches of water covered a large portion of the building’s first floor, including the food court area and office spaces.
The Kearney Regional Medical Center's parking lot was filled with water Tuesday morning. Director of Marketing Amanda Polacek said flooding did not affect the interior of the hospital or medical clinics, and everything was proceeding normally.
Kearney, in addition to other towns in the surrounding area, is suffering the effects of Monday night's rainstorm. Roads and buildings are flooded, stranding some in their homes.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Nebraska Game and Parks airboat evacuates a family from a flooded house in Gibbon, Nebraska, on Wednesday.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska State Patrol monitors a flooded street in Gibbon, Nebraska, on Wednesday.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Workers sandbag businesses on Front Street in Gibbon, Nebraska, on Wednesday.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Highway 30 is shown underwater in Gibbon, Nebraska, on Wednesday.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Travelers remove their belongings from a flooded hotel in Kearney on Wednesday.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
A truck makes its way down a street past flooded cars in Kearney on Wednesday.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
People look at flooded cars in the Holiday Inn parking lot in Kearney on Wednesday.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
A flatbed with sandbags drives down Front Street in Gibbon, Nebraska, on Wednesday. The water was expected to crest Wednesday afternoon.
TAMMY EATON/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Buffalo County roads, such as 280th Road southeast of Pleasanton, were covered with runoff Tuesday morning. Unofficially, about 3½ inches on rain fell at this location, but much higher totals — including as much as 9 inches — fell elsewhere in the Kearney area.
MIKE KONZ/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Mark Witt of the Nebraska Department of Transportation, erects a barricade at U.S. Highway 30 and Dovehill Road west of Kearney on Tuesday. Officials closed Highway 30 from Kearney to Elm Creek, Witt said, because water was running over the highway at multiple places.
MIKE KONZ/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
A motorist turns around on U.S. Highway 30 west of Kearney on Tuesday morning rather than risk plowing through rainfall runoff covering the road.
MIKE KONZ/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
After water spilled over the banks of the Wood River north of Kearney, it filled the ditches along Highway 10.
MIKE KONZ/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Water rose to the underside of a bridge over Kearney Canal in the 1733 Estates neighborhood in west Kearney on Tuesday.
HEATHER HEINEMANN/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Lexington, Nebraska, including Lakeview Acres, got more than 7 inches of rain in Monday’s storm.
HEATHER HEINEMANN/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Lexington got more than 7 inches of rain in Monday's storm.
HEATHER HEINEMANN/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Lexington got more than 7 inches of rain in Monday's storm.
HEATHER HEINEMANN/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Lexington got more than 7 inches of rain in Monday's storm.
BRIAN NEBEN/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Crossing Employees check out the water running over Airport Road near the camp on the west side of Lexington.
BRIAN NEBEN/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Looking at the floodwaters east down Highway 30 in Lexington.
UNK COMMUNICATIONS
Outside the Student Union at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
CORBEY R. DORSEY/UNK COMMUNICATIONS
University of Nebraska at Kearney employee Alesia Lange mops up floodwaters inside the Nebraskan Student Union on Tuesday morning. About 2 inches of water covered a large portion of the building’s first floor, including the food court area and office spaces.
CORBEY R. DORSEY/UNK COMMUNICATIONS
Chris Blocher, University of Nebraska at Kearney lead custodian, cleans up floodwaters near the entryway of the Nebraskan Student Union. About 2 inches of water covered a large portion of the building’s first floor, including the food court area and office spaces.
ASHLEY BEBENSEE/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
ASHLEY BEBENSEE/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Flooding on County Road 737 north of Loomis, Nebraska.
ASHLEY BEBENSEE/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Floodwaters at the Nebraska Prairie Museum in Holdrege, Nebraska.
ASHLEY BEBENSEE/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Floodwaters at the Nebraska Prairie Museum in Holdrege, Nebraska.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Marc Lombardi, a traveler on his way from New York to Las Vegas, navigates a flooded road near Sapp Bros. in Elm Creek.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Marc Lombardi, a traveler on his way from New York to Las Vegas, navigates a flooded road near Sapp Bros. in Elm Creek.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
The lake at Yanney Park was flooded Tuesday morning, as visible from the top of Yanney Tower. Yanney Park was closed Tuesday.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
The amphitheater at Yanney Park, just a few yards from the lake, was underwater Tuesday morning.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
The amphitheater at Yanney Park, just a few yards from the lake, was underwater Tuesday morning.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Parkgoers Tuesday morning look at the effects of Monday night's storm.
ASHLEY BEBENSEE/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Water levels in the pond at North Park in Holdrege were high Tuesday morning. Benches near the pond and docks were under water.
ASHLEY BEBENSEE/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Water levels in the pond at North Park in Holdrege were high Tuesday morning. Benches near the pond and docks were under water.
ASHLEY BEBENSEE/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Holdrege Golf Course was hit by floodwaters.
ASHLEY BEBENSEE/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
A car is submerged in floodwaters near the underpass on South Lincoln Street in Holdrege.
ASHLEY BEBENSEE/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Seldom Lake on Tuesday.
ASHLEY BEBENSEE/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Seldom Lake on Tuesday.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
The Kearney Regional Medical Center's parking lot was filled with water Tuesday morning. Director of Marketing Amanda Polacek said flooding did not affect the interior of the hospital or medical clinics, and everything was proceeding normally.
CITY OF KEARNEY
Emergency crews work to evacuate hotels in south Kearney.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Odessa Road in Elm Creek, Nebraska.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Flooding closed roads after a massive rainstorm Monday night.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
The Sapp Bros. Travel Center in Elm Creek area in Nebraska after flooding hit.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Th Odessa, Nebraska, exit on Interstate 80.
EERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Semitrailer trucks were stuck in floodwaters after a massive storm dumped up to 9 inches of rain in Kearney and other communities.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Flooding at Union Pacific State Recreation Area in Buffalo County, Nebraska.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Emergency responders help after a huge storm dropped up to 9 inches of rain on Kearney and other communities, triggering flooding.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
The lake at Cunningham's on the Lake in Kearney.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Cunningham's on the Lake in Kearney.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Cunningham's on the Lake in Kearney.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
A flooded Cunningham's on the Lake in Kearney.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Cunningham's on the Lake in Kearney.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Flooding in the Yanney Tower area.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Flooding at the Yanney Marina.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Floodwaters surround Yanney Lake Bridge.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Kayaks float in floodwaters at Yanney Park in Kearney.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
A portable toilet was overturned by floodwaters at Yanney Park in Kearney.
