More metro area residents than ever before dug into their pockets and donated during this year's 2020 Omaha Gives! campaign, which ended Wednesday.

A total of $8.5 million was raised, more than was raised in any of the past three years.

Several records were set this year, including the number of:

» Individuals donating, 23,375

» Nonprofits receiving donations. 1,010

» Donations. 65,160, 34% more than the prior record

This year's total fell short of the record $8.9 million collected in 2016.

Omaha Gives! has raised more than $58 million since it was launched in 2013. Nonprofits in Douglas, Sarpy and Pottawattamie Counties participate.

“This year’s Omaha Gives was unlike any other," said Donna Kush, Omaha Community Foundation president and CEO, citing the high participation.

“Our entire community came together to support ... nonprofits who needed this infusion of funding as they face unprecedented impact to their budgets."

The fund-raiser included several incentives. Nonprofits earned $112,000 in prizes, and $890,850 in matching funds were awarded. Nearly 400 people posted testimonials on social media with the hashtag: #WhyIGiveOG.

