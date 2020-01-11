The AARP Tax-Aide organization will provide free tax preparation services at 11 locations in the Omaha metro area from Feb. 1 through April 15.

The purpose of the program is to assist low- and moderate-income seniors, but services will be provided to a large variety of clients, including students.

Clients must bring photo ID, all documents related to income, social security cards for all persons named on the tax return and last year’s tax return.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

