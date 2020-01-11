Organization to provide free tax preparation services in Omaha area By Jessica Wade World-Herald staff writer jessicawade Author email Jan 11, 2020 Jan 11, 2020 Updated 7 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Try $1 for 8 weeks Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The AARP Tax-Aide organization will provide free tax preparation services at 11 locations in the Omaha metro area from Feb. 1 through April 15.The purpose of the program is to assist low- and moderate-income seniors, but services will be provided to a large variety of clients, including students. Clients must bring photo ID, all documents related to income, social security cards for all persons named on the tax return and last year’s tax return. How Omaha and Nebraska’s Fortune 1000 list has changed since 2015 Berkshire Hathaway 2015 Fortune rank: 42019 rank: 4Employee trend: Grew by 73,000Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway continues to grow, with 389,000 employees in all its various subsidiaries. The austere Berkshire headquarters in Omaha is growing, too, adding a second floor for its 26 office employees as the company extends its office lease at 36th and Farnam Streets. BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD ConAgra Foods 2015 Fortune rank: 1732019 rank: 386Employee trend: Down 20,400ConAgra got its start in Nebraska and, in 1987, extracted tax incentives from the State of Nebraska and a historic warehouse district from Omaha to stay in the state. In 2015, ConAgra announced it would relocate its headquarters to Chicago. Today, Omaha retains some 1,300 employees with what’s now called Conagra Brands, but the city lost the prestige as a headquarters location. KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD Peter Kiewit Sons' Inc. 2015 Fortune rank: 2862019 rank: 340Employee trend: Down by 5,700The national and international construction and engineering company continues to have a significant corporate presence in Omaha, and its leaders are civic and philanthropic leaders in the city. Kiewit is building a new headquarters in Omaha's North Downtown, next to the company's existing training center. BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD Mutual of Omaha 2015 Fortune rank: 3912019 rank: 336Employee trend: Grew by 1,038The expanse of Mutual of Omaha's corporate brand provides built-in marketing for its Omaha home. The insurance company has a presence at 33rd and Dodge Streets, with its corporate campus and Midtown Crossing real estate development nearby. The business faces its challenges: In 2019 it shelved a new headquarters project and sold its bank operations, citing a goal of supporting Mutual's core insurance business. MUTUAL OF OMAHA Cabela's 2015 Fortune rank: 6632019 rank: NoneEmployee trend: 19,300 employees consolidated into Bass Pro Shops, or laid offAfter going public, the Sidney-based outdoors retailer entered a tumultuous period when a New York hedge fund bought into the company. In 2017, Bass Pro bought Cabela's and consolidated corporate operations at the Bass Pro headquarters in Missouri, dealing a significant economic blow to Sidney. MEGAN FARMER/THE WORLD-HERALD Green Plains 2015 Fortune rank: 7122019 rank: 644Employee trend: Grew by 354Green Plains Inc. is a leading ethanol producer that formed in 2004 and is now headquartered in Omaha's Aksarben Village. Most recently, it announced a quarterly loss compared to the third quarter of 2018. But the company has had eyes on reaching the Fortune 500. SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD TD Ameritrade 2015 Fortune rank: 7272019 rank: 509Employee trend: Grew by 3,412, before the coming job losses and sale to SchwabSurprise! The locally grown TD Ameritrade is being sold to the Charles Schwab Corp. TD Ameritrade has had a growing presence in Omaha, with its new Old Mill-area headquarters and corporate sponsorship of TD Ameritrade Park. But jobs will be cut, along with another Omaha headquarters. ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD Valmont Industries 2015 Fortune rank: 7292019 rank: 806Employee trend: Down by 993Valmont started in Valley, Nebraska, in 1946, as a farm irrigation equipment manufacturer. As the company has grown and diversified, it established its headquarters in Omaha. It is recommitting to Omaha with a new headquarters in the Heartwood Preserve development at 150th Street and West Dodge Road. BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD West 2015 Fortune rank: 7942019 rank: NoneEmployee trend: Job cuts — from 35,000 in 2015 to 10,720 two years laterIn 1986, West started in Omaha as a telemarketer and diversified into a telecommunications service company over the years. In 2017, the private equity firm Apollo Global Management bought the company, and West was renamed Intrado Corporation in summer 2019. WEST CORP. Werner Enterprises 2015 Fortune rank: 9712019 rank: 867Employee trend: Grew by 674Founded in 1956, the trucking and logistics firm is based in Sarpy County. In addition to 13,000 employees, it cites a fleet of 7,800 trucks and 24,000 trailers. But the trucking industry has seen a slowdown this year. In 2017, analysts wondered if Werner could be part of consolidation in the industry. Tags Omaha Preparation Metro Area Linguistics City Planning Commerce Revenue Tax Return Fortune Document Id jessicawade Author email 