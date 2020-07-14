The Omaha Public Schools board has approved a $935,000 settlement for a student who was sexually assaulted by a former elementary school teacher.

The settlement relates to assaults committed by Gregory Sedlacek, who is serving 40 to 65 years in prison for molesting six students at Fontenelle Elementary School.

The school board approved the settlement shortly before midnight Monday after a meeting that lasted for more than five hours. 

Sedlacek was arrested in November 2018 after teachers saw him with his hand up the dress of a first grader on the playground. Interviews later revealed he had assaulted at least six students, ages 6 and 7, in classrooms and on the playground at the school.

Last month, the OPS board approved a $625,000 settlement with the family of another student whom Sedlacek assaulted.

With the $935,000 settlement, the insurance carrier will cover 75% and the district will cover 25%, a district spokesman said.

emily.nitcher@owh.com, 402-444-1192,

twitter.com/emily_nitcher

Emily covers K-12 education, including Omaha Public Schools. Previously, Emily covered local government and the Nebraska Legislature for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @emily_nitcher. Phone: 402-444-1192.

