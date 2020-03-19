Truck crash

A U-Haul truck sheared off an OPPD utility pole Thursday at 3:55 a.m. near 85th and California Streets. The collision cut power to more than 100 OPPD customers.

 OMAHA POLICE LT. ENRICO RAMOS

More than 100 OPPD customers in Omaha lost power early Thursday when a truck sheared off a utility pole near 85th and California Streets. 

Douglas County 911 dispatch said the crash occurred at 3:55 a.m. A U-Haul driver was southbound on 85th Street when the truck drifted off the road and collided with a power pole, a police spokesman said. 

A two-block stretch of 85th Street from California to Webster Streets will be closed while repairs are made, the spokesman said. OPPD said 106 customers in the area were without power. 

In a statement on its website, OPPD said crews must replace the entire pole to restore power. It will be a complex repair, the utility company said, with power estimated to be restored about 2 p.m. 

Police didn't report any injuries. The cause of the crash was not released, but the spokesman said the driver of the truck was not under the influence of alcohol. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email