The Omaha Farmers Market is the latest event to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The market, which typically starts the first weekend in May, now is scheduled to open the first weekend in June. They will continue to be held on Saturdays in the Old Market and on Sundays in Aksarben Village.

Extra safety measures and guidelines will be in place, said Vic Gutman, founding executive director of the Omaha Farmers Market. Organizers are seeking approval from the Douglas County Health Department before finalizing any changes.

Precautions could include relocating the markets to parking lots. That would allow for more crowd control and letting a set number of shoppers in at a time. Vendors also would be about 10 feet away from one another, as opposed to right next to each other.

Vendors would be required to wear face masks, and the public would be encouraged to do the same. Only vendors will handle produce and other food items.

The markets likely would feature only food vendors, Gutman said, and the number of vendors would be limited.

Organizers hope to have plans approved by the Douglas County Health Department in the coming weeks. The main priority is the safety of vendors and shoppers, Gutman said.

“The whole reason for opening is that this is like a supermarket. This is an important way for people to get fresh, local produce and other locally produced food,” Gutman said. “It’s going to be more of a shopping experience than a social experience."

