We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Some pool-goers, including those in Omaha and Lincoln, should get answers soon about whether their pools will open this summer.

This week, Gov. Pete Ricketts reiterated that pools have to abide by the 10-person limit and 6-foot physical distancing as long as directed health measures are in effect.

The terms of those measures vary by county, extending to at least April 30 in Douglas and Sarpy Counties in the metro area and to May 11 in others. Ricketts has said the state is examining how and when it might go about reopening parts of Nebraska life. However, he also has said people should expect some restrictions to remain in place indefinitely, given that a vaccine is a long ways off.

In an April 15 memorandum, the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy encouraged pool operators to delay openings until after restrictions are lifted.

"The department recommends pools, spas and spray parks carefully evaluate these requirements and close or delay opening until the social distancing requirements in the (state's restrictions) are lifted," the department said in the memo.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that the coronavirus isn't spread in pool water as long as the water is properly treated. The concern, according to the state, is the tendency for people to be in close contact with each other.

The City of Omaha plans to announce on Friday its plans for pools this summer.

"The discussion about the pool season has been going on for weeks," said Carrie Murphy, spokeswoman for Mayor Jean Stothert. "A decision will be made this week about this summer, and the mayor will include that in her Friday news conference remarks."

Lincoln's decision may be farther away. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said that the city is discussing its options, aware that hiring staff and protecting the public both are concerns.

Lincoln-Lancaster County interim Health Director Pat Lopez said the Health Department is in talks with the Parks Department.

"We're still following what's actually happening with cases in our community and where the peak is," she said. "We'll come out with some recommendations probably in the next two weeks."

Private pools also are weighing their options. The board for Sunnyslope Pool in northwest Omaha will have a better idea of its plans after meeting this weekend, a representative said via Facebook messenger.

At the Field Club, general manager Greg Gilg said the club will adhere to all state and CDC guidelines, but will also exercise its own discretion.

"Just because you can open ... doesn't necessarily mean you should be open," he said. "It's about making sure everybody is safe first and worrying about how that affects business later."

Normally, the Field Club pool would open May 22, he said. Ultimately, the decision will be up to the board.

"Who knew what we were getting into 45 days ago?" he said. "And now 30 days seems a long ways away."