The Open Door Mission of Omaha has implemented a shelter-in-place policy for its emergency housing guests and transitional housing students during the health crisis.

Guests are strongly encouraged to stay on campus unless they have a doctor’s appointment, legal appointment or employment opportunity, said CEO Candace Gregory. The policy is an attempt to keep guests and staff healthy during the coronavirus outbreak, she said.

Candace Gregory

“Our priority has always been to keep our guests and staff safe,” Gregory said Thursday. “Because of that, we are implementing this policy due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are praying for our community and the world during this historic time.”

The policy covers guests at the Garland Thompson Men’s Center, 2705 N. 20th St. East, and the Lydia House at 2809 N. 20th St. East.

The shelter needs bottled water, toilet paper, hand sanitizer, food and other items, Gregory said. The community can drop off donations at the Timberlake Outreach Center, 2107 E. Locust St., from Tuesday through Saturday.

For a list of needed items or to shop from Open Door Mission’s wish list, go online to opendoormission.org.

