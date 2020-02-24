One person was taken to an Omaha hospital Monday morning after being injured during an apartment fire near 108th and Charles Streets. 

The fire in a three-story building at Kensington Woods Apartments, 10675 Charles Plaza, was reported at 8:05 a.m. A caller told Douglas County 911 dispatchers that people were trapped in the building. 

The injured person was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in serious condition, according to a dispatcher. No other injuries were reported. 

Firefighters reported finding smoke and flames in the building's attic of the building. The fire was declared out at 8:30 a.m. 

