One person was taken to an Omaha hospital Monday morning after being injured during an apartment fire near 108th and Charles Streets.
The fire in a three-story building at Kensington Woods Apartments, 10675 Charles Plaza, was reported at 8:05 a.m. A caller told Douglas County 911 dispatchers that people were trapped in the building.
The injured person was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in serious condition, according to a dispatcher. No other injuries were reported.
Firefighters reported finding smoke and flames in the building's attic of the building. The fire was declared out at 8:30 a.m.
