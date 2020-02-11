One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a one-vehicle crash Tuesday near 108th Street and West Dodge Road.

Omaha police were called to a crash on West Dodge Road just east of the Interstate 680 split at 11:18 a.m., according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. Officers located an SUV that had been westbound before leaving the roadway to the north and coming to rest on its side. 

The name of the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle is being withheld pending notification of family. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

