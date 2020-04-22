One person was pronounced dead at the scene early Wednesday after a vehicle crashed into a Bellevue house.
The crash occurred about 1:10 a.m., according to a Sarpy County 911 dispatcher. Police have not released the name of the dead person.
The house is near 48th Street and Bernadette Avenue. Sarpy County's 911 Twitter account said 48th Street was closed between Aspen Drive and Bernadette Avenue during the investigation.
Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call Sarpy County Crime Stoppers at 402-592-STOP (7867).
