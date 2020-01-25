20200126_new_housefire_pic_cm003

One person was killed in a trailer fire on the east side of a house. The victim's identity and cause of the fire are still under investigation.

Police are investigating a fire that left a person dead early Saturday morning. 

Officers responded to a recreational vehicle fire at 1:09 a.m. near 5422 S 17th St., according to Lt. Sherie Thomas from the Omaha Police Department. The fire department was already on the scene when the police arrived.

The trailer was up on a hill fully involved with flames, according to the fire department. The trailer was parked next to the house and it sustained thermal damage from the fire. 

The victim's identity and cause of the fire are still under investigation. 

