A man was killed Friday in a two-vehicle collision near Bennington. 

The man was pronounced dead at the scene after the collision, which occurred about 8 a.m. at Blair High and Bennington Roads. 

In the crash, a semitrailer truck that was southbound on Blair High Road collided with a Toyota Camry whose driver was attempting to turn left from northbound Blair High Road onto westbound Bennington Road, said Douglas County Sheriff's Capt. Wayne Hudson.

The Camry driver was killed in the crash. The semi driver was not injured. The drivers' identities won't be released until after the dead man's relatives are notified, Hudson said.

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliavalentine. Phone: 402-444-1068.

