One person was killed and four other others were injured in a crash Sunday evening on westbound Interstate 80 in Sarpy County.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the crash occurred when one car struck the rear of another.

The driver of the car that was rear-ended died of his injuries. His passenger was flown to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy and was hospitalized in the intensive care unit. They were in a 2001 Saturn.

The other car, a 2013 Hyundai, was carrying four female passengers, and none of them were seriously hurt. They were taken to Bergan, too.

Details on the crash weren’t immediately available.

The crash occurred about 8:15 p.m. near Highway 370. Westbound I-80 reopened shortly before 11 p.m.

The crash is under investigation by the Sarpy County CRASH Team. Multiple agencies assisted at the scene.

