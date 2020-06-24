A person was found dead Wednesday night after officials responded to reports of an individual pinned by a car in North Omaha, according to Douglas County 911 dispatch.

The Omaha Fire Department turned the scene near 58th and Erskine Streets over to Omaha police, who are investigating the incident.

— Jessica Wade

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

