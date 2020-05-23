A motorcycle driver died Saturday after crashing near 13th Street and Fort Crook Road.

Bellevue police officers were dispatched to the area at 12:18 p.m. No other injuries were reported, officials said.

The Bellevue Crash Team investigated the crash with the assistance of the South Metro Crash Team. The name of the driver is being withheld until the victim's family is notified.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

