A motorcycle driver died Saturday after crashing near 13th Street and Fort Crook Road.
Bellevue police officers were dispatched to the area at 12:18 p.m. No other injuries were reported, officials said.
The Bellevue Crash Team investigated the crash with the assistance of the South Metro Crash Team. The name of the driver is being withheld until the victim's family is notified.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.