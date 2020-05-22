We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Families in Omaha are likely making outdoor plans for Memorial Day weekend, but they’ll have to wait one more week to unleash their children on the city’s playgrounds and splash pads.

Mayor Jean Stothert on Friday announced that the city’s 197 playgrounds will reopen to the public June 1, nearly two months after they closed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Omaha’s 11 splash pads will open that day, too.

Whether Omaha swimming pools, libraries and community centers will reopen in 2020 has not been decided.

The announcement came a day after Gov. Pete Ricketts issued new health directives to take the next step toward reopening the state June 1. In part, his order will lift restrictions — with limitations — on libraries, swimming pools, zoos, auditoriums and a broad list of other gatherings.

Stothert cautioned parents that playground structures won’t be regularly disinfected. That’s because the necessary chemicals are harmful, and would need to rest for 24 hours before children could safely play.

“So basically, it’s going to be, ‘Play at your own risk,’” Stothert said during a press conference Friday.

Park bathrooms will reopen the same day. Stothert said signs will be posted near the restrooms telling people that they will be cleaned once a day. Portable restrooms that are normally set up at some parks will not appear this year.

The trap and skeet shooting range at Seymour Smith Park also will reopen June 1, as will the 18-hole disc golf course at that park. The city-owned Koch Family Outdoor Tennis Center at Tranquility Park also will reopen June 1.

Also on June 1, the city will allow two people to ride in golf carts on city courses. The carts have been limited to one person.

N.P. Dodge Park near the Missouri River reopened Friday, more than a year after closing because of the 2019 flood.

Stothert has floated the idea of not reopening libraries, swimming pools and community centers this year as one potential cost-saving measure to offset an expected $80 million general budget shortfall. That decision may depend on how much money the city receives from the pot of $166 million in federal coronavirus relief money allotted to Douglas County.

The County Board, which will ultimately dole out the money, this week heard requests from officials in Omaha and other Douglas County cities regarding the financial needs of those cities. One of Omaha’s biggest asks: Funding for its entire police and fire budget for three months, about $57 million.

The city already has taken steps to offset its projected losses, including by implementing hiring and spending freezes, halting overtime for police and fire, and furloughing some employees. But other cost-saving measures are possible, the most extreme of which would be laying off police officers or firefighters, Stothert has said.

In other news, officials on Friday released some early results from a testing initiative between the Fire Department and the University of Nebraska Medical Center to study the prevalence of the coronvirus among first responders.

Earlier this month, all 650 members of the department could volunteer to be nasal swabbed for COVID-19 and get their blood drawn to test for antibodies against the disease.

Of the 60% who received a nasal swab, one firefighter who was not exhibiting symptoms tested positive for the coronavirus. That person was quarantined and is back at work.

Of the 90% who got an antibody test, about 2% have antibodies — though not all of the results are in, said Dr. Robert Chaplin, the Fire Department’s medical director and a pediatric intensive care unit doctor at UNMC.

Chaplin said officials will now further study those firefighters who tested positive for antibodies to see where they may have contracted the coronvirus, if they suspected they had it and what the results could mean for the broader population.

“One of the questions is: If you’ve had this disease, can you get it again? There have been some new studies coming out showing that it might not be something you can get again,” Chaplin said. “Nobody knows for sure.”

Our best staff photos from May 2020