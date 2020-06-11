Omaha's outdoor swimming pools will not open this summer, Mayor Jean Stothert said Thursday.

Officials are preparing to reopen the city's three indoor pools located in community centers: Montclair, Mockingbird and Common Ground in Elkhorn, Stothert said at a press conference.

Those pools could open by early July, she said.

Officials also are considering reopening community centers and libraries that have been closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Stothert said that decision will be based partly on how quickly the state moves into future phases of reopening.

The mayor said it isn't practical at this point to open the outdoor pools. It takes about two weeks to get them up and running, and with proposals to start school early this fall, they wouldn't be in operation for long.

Many of the young people who typically fill jobs as lifeguards have likely found work elsewhere, she said.

A smaller, pared-down version of the city's summer camp at Hummel Park also may come back this summer, Stothert said.

reece.ristau@owh.com

Reece covers Sarpy County for The World-Herald.

