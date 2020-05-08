The Douglas County Health Department sent a team of 30 National Guard members to the Open Door Mission to complete the testing, Candace Gregory, Open Door Mission's president and CEO, said in a press release.
In the first round of testing, 84% of staff and guests were tested. Testing found 18 positive cases of COVID-19 — six staff members and 12 guests. Results for three tests are still pending.
About 1% already had been tested and 3% were children under 2 years old who could not be tested.
While waiting on results of testing, additional isolation and quarantine rooms were prepared.
Members of the University of Nebraska Medical Center's infectious disease team toured the shelter's campus, near Carter Lake in northeast Omaha, on May 4 to review protocols and procedures. Along with shelter staff, they established locations for quarantine and isolation rooms.
Another round of testing will be held Monday with the National Guard team to see if the virus has spread.
Some of the shelter's immediate needs include washable face masks for men at the Men's Center, washable gowns for nurses entering the COVID-19 areas and disinfectant supplies.
Hysterical Headlines, followed by nebulous information. Perhaps you could include the fact that everyone found positive is recovering - and that the hardest hit is a man who is out of the hospital and feeling great?
I know this wouldn't fit the narrative, but come on - how about some balance?
