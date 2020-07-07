National Night Out, the annual event that promotes neighborliness in an effort to combat crime, is being postponed in Omaha due to the coronavirus.

The event normally is held in early August.

The Omaha Police Department on Tuesday said via Twitter that it was delaying its event until October, based on the recommendation of the national organization.

More information will be released at a later date.

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

