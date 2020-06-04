CMB_9434

A Metro transit driver wears a mask while stopping at Center Street while heading north on 42nd Street on April 14.

Omaha's Metro transit system will resume collecting bus fare and front-door boarding Monday on all buses.

In late March, Metro moved to free bus fares to avoid interaction between the driver and riders amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.  

Staff is in the process of installing shields that will separate the bus driver and riders, Metro said.

Curt Simon, Metro's executive director, said the shield installation is one of many steps that Metro is taking to curb the spread of the coronavirus. “Our goal has been to protect front-line staff and riders,” Simon said in a statement. 

Buses will continue to operate on a modified schedule, and Metro crews will continue to regularly disinfect surfaces. Metro officials recommend that riders take only essential trips and wear a cloth mask.

