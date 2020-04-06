We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

This spring was expected to be big for Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

The weather was getting warmer, the days were getting longer and plans to celebrate the zoo’s 125th anniversary were in the works. Then the novel coronavirus hit Omaha, and, like many places in the city, the zoo shut down, closing to visitors on March 16.

The estimated loss from the closure through April is $6.7 million.

An estimated 79,300 visitors were expected between March 16 and March 31. About 155,800 visitors were expected in April.

The zoo is scheduled to be closed through at least April 30. At that point, officials will reevaluate when the zoo can reopen.

People still have ways to support and experience the zoo, which operates as a nonprofit and relies heavily on community support, a zoo spokeswoman said.

Zoo memberships can be purchased, and renewals through the membership drive have been extended through April 30.

New membership purchases are valid for one year from the date of purchase. The zoo also is extending all membership expiration dates to be equivalent to the number of days the zoo is closed to the public.

The Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland is open to visitors, and zoo memberships will be honored for admittance to the park through April 30. Prices were also lowered for nonmembers through the end of the month.

The Wildlife Safari Park opened for the 2020 season on March 27, with a record-setting attendance of 7,663 visitors. The previous record was 2,735 on Sept. 1, 2019. The park’s admissions have been tracked since 2011.

“We are very happy that we can provide this experience to help all of us breathe some fresh air, enjoy nature and take a break from the stress of the coronavirus crisis,” park superintendent Gary Pettit said during the opening weekend. “Our guests have been very appreciative that the Wildlife Safari Park is open, even though it has been a lot more crowded than normal. Everyone just seems really happy to be doing something.”

Park pricing is $6 for adults (12 and over), $4 for children (3 to 11), $5 for seniors (65 and over) and free for children 2 and under.

Military personnel receive $1 off in all categories. Prices will increase May 1.

The park is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Back at the Henry Doorley Zoo, virtual content and interactive videos highlighting animal enrichment, behind-the-scenes experiences and other educational activities are posted at 2 p.m. daily on the zoo’s Facebook page.

The zoo is also offering virtual field trips that can be scheduled by email at Educate@OmahaZoo.com or by calling 402-738-2092.