One of the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium's most popular exhibits will reopen Friday.
The upper level of the Lied Jungle will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Alaskan Adventure splashgrounds will open Saturday and the Lozier Giant Screen Theater on Monday, zoo officials announced.
Masks will be temporarily required for visitors entering buildings to protect the animals, zoo officials said. Children under five are exempt from this rule, as are those who have medical concerns.
Zoo President and CEO Dennis Pate said the zoo is "continuing to take one careful step at a time back toward regular operations,”
“We are so happy to see guests enjoying the animals and learning, while remaining focused on the appropriate precautions to keep everyone healthy and safe,” Pate said.
The Alaskan Adventure splashgrounds will be open with a reduced capacity daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.
There are two films showing daily at the Lozier Giant Screen Theater: Turtle Odyssey 2D at 10 a.m., 1 and 4 p.m. and Superpower Dogs 2D at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. The number of shows has been reduced to allow extra time for cleaning and sanitizing rows after each show. Also, seating will be every other row in the theater and guests will be asked to maintain 6-feet social distancing between each party.
Officials said the decision to allow visitors into buildings was made based on the most recent health and safety guidelines provided by the governor’s office. A risk assessment was also completed in the animal areas.
The Suzanne and Walter Scott Aquarium, the Desert Dome, Stingray Beach and the Gift Shop are currently open. Skyfari is operating on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Indoor capacity guidelines will be managed to maintain a 50% occupancy rate.
The main entrance can be used for both entry and exit to the zoo, while the North Gate is exit only for now. Drinking fountains and water refill stations will remain unavailable, as well as the tram service. A limited supply of stroller, wagon, ECVs and wheelchair rentals will be available.
Visitors must continue to reserve a time in advance of their visit at OmahaZoo.com/Hours-andAdmission. Reservations can be made up to two days in advance of the visit. Time slots are available every half hour between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.
Omaha zoo's first weekend open since closings amid coronavirus
1 of 15
Visitors to Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on the first Sunday since the zoo closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Adhering to the state’s directed health measure, the zoo allows no more than 3,000 people in at one time. This week, Pate said, the zoo has seen anywhere from 1,500 people per day earlier in the week to just more than 3,000 people on Saturday.
People watch the elephants at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday. All indoor exhibits are closed, but more exhibits could open in the next two or three weeks, depending on what visitor feedback is received and further evaluations of how the zoo can keep visitors safe.
Photos: Omaha zoo's first weekend open since closing amid coronavirus
1 of 15
Visitors to Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on the first Sunday since the zoo closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Adhering to the state’s directed health measure, the zoo allows no more than 3,000 people in at one time. This week, Pate said, the zoo has seen anywhere from 1,500 people per day earlier in the week to just more than 3,000 people on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Joe Richmond, Louis Richmond, 3, and Tanner Zimmerman, 3, all of Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, watch the elephants at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sea lions at the Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha on Sunday, June 07, 2020. This was the first weekend the zoo reopened to guests after closing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
People watch the sea lions at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Giraffes at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Monkeys at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Visitors at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on June 7, the first weekend that the zoo was open since closing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Paw prints painted on the sidewalk help visualize social-distancing recommendations at animal viewing areas at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
People watch the elephants at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday. All indoor exhibits are closed, but more exhibits could open in the next two or three weeks, depending on what visitor feedback is received and further evaluations of how the zoo can keep visitors safe.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Misters spray at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday. It was the first weekend that the zoo was open to guests since closing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Barricades keep people walking on one-way paths at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday. It was the first weekend the zoo was open to guests since closing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
An elephant at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha on Sunday. It was the first weekend the zoo was open to guests since closing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Visitors check out the outdoor exhibits at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday. It was the first weekend the zoo was open to guests since closing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rhinos at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ostriches at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday. closing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
