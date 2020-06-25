One of the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium's most popular exhibits will reopen Friday.

The upper level of the Lied Jungle will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Alaskan Adventure splashgrounds will open Saturday and the Lozier Giant Screen Theater on Monday, zoo officials announced.

Masks will be temporarily required for visitors entering buildings to protect the animals, zoo officials said. Children under five are exempt from this rule, as are those who have medical concerns.

Zoo President and CEO Dennis Pate said the zoo is "continuing to take one careful step at a time back toward regular operations,”

“We are so happy to see guests enjoying the animals and learning, while remaining focused on the appropriate precautions to keep everyone healthy and safe,” Pate said.

The Alaskan Adventure splashgrounds will be open with a reduced capacity daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.

There are two films showing daily at the Lozier Giant Screen Theater: Turtle Odyssey 2D at 10 a.m., 1 and 4 p.m. and Superpower Dogs 2D at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. The number of shows has been reduced to allow extra time for cleaning and sanitizing rows after each show. Also, seating will be every other row in the theater and guests will be asked to maintain 6-feet social distancing between each party.

Officials said the decision to allow visitors into buildings was made based on the most recent health and safety guidelines provided by the governor’s office. A risk assessment was also completed in the animal areas.

The Suzanne and Walter Scott Aquarium, the Desert Dome, Stingray Beach and the Gift Shop are currently open. Skyfari is operating on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Indoor capacity guidelines will be managed to maintain a 50% occupancy rate.

The main entrance can be used for both entry and exit to the zoo, while the North Gate is exit only for now. Drinking fountains and water refill stations will remain unavailable, as well as the tram service. A limited supply of stroller, wagon, ECVs and wheelchair rentals will be available.

Visitors must continue to reserve a time in advance of their visit at OmahaZoo.com/Hours-andAdmission. Reservations can be made up to two days in advance of the visit. Time slots are available every half hour between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.

Omaha zoo's first weekend open since closings amid coronavirus

Photos: Omaha zoo's first weekend open since closing amid coronavirus

1 of 15

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

