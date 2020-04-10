Some news to make your tail wag: Omaha is moving forward with plans to build a fourth dog park.
The newest canine-centered outdoor area is being planned for Miller Park in the Minne Lusa area near 24th Street and Redick Avenue. It will be in the northeast part of the park north of the Kerrie Orozco Memorial Field.
The park will have amenities for humans and pups alike: water and shade features, benches and plenty of fenced-in turf for romping, running and sniffing new friends.
Construction is expected to begin this fall or in the spring of 2021 and would take two to three months, said Brook Bench, the city’s parks and recreation director. The cost of the $400,000 park is being covered by a private donation.
The park’s size and amenities will be similar to the one at midtown’s Dewey Park, which had its grand opening last December. That park, about one-third of an acre, has fenced-off sections for large and small dogs; a small agility course; running water and a splash pad; and a self-cleaning synthetic turf.
The Miller dog park is “going to be Dewey’s twin,” Bench said.
The Dewey dog park is “crazy popular,” he said. On nice days, he’s driven by to see 75 dogs and their owners enjoying the space.
But at least through April 30, dogs and their owners will have to enjoy the outdoors elsewhere. The City of Omaha on Wednesday closed its parks, including dog parks, because too many people have been crowding them and ignoring physical distancing guidelines, Mayor Jean Stothert said.
Omaha has two other city-run dog parks. The biggest, Hefflinger Park, has 5 acres for all dogs and a separate 2-acre area for smaller ones. Hanscom Park also has a dog park.
The city has been making other improvements to Miller Park. Crews are finishing up work on a large pavilion west of the Steve Hogan Golf Course that will one day feature outdoor concerts. The pavilion can fit about 50 to 60 people for birthday parties and other events.
A kickoff concert was being planned for sometime this year, but that’s on hold because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Last week, the city poured new concrete for a parking lot. Two smaller pavilions are being built as well.
Last year, the city installed new basketball and pickleball courts and a soccer wall, as well as a splash pad. The sand beneath a playground at the park was replaced with soft rubber.
Another dog park is being planned as part of the Gene Leahy Mall renovation. And the city is exploring a site for a dog park in southwest Omaha, possibly in the Walnut Grove area, Bench has said.
