As word of Nebraska’s first reported case of coronavirus spread Friday night, local stores were filled with people picking up supplies.
A steady stream of shoppers made their way into the Costco at 123rd Street and West Dodge Road. Conversations about the coronavirus could be heard amid the sound of a worker announcing the availability of recently sanitized shopping carts.
Katie Vermillion was walking with her husband and kids to her van with a cart full of groceries and supplies.
The mother of four said the family was already planning to stock up, but when they heard there was a case in Nebraska, “I decided that we really need to now.”
“We have two people in our household who are immunocompromised and we have a baby,” Vermillion said.
The store was running low on milk, toilet paper, water and other essentials, Vermillion said.
The essentials for Omaha shoppers seem to include a lot of hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes. A cashier at an Omaha CVS said there’s been an increase in hand sanitizer and bottled water sales; a woman at Target noted a mostly empty shelf where disinfecting wipes are typically available; and a local Walgreens was reportedly almost out of hand sanitizer.
Soap and water remains the best way to clean your hands, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. The agency recommends washing hands with water, then lathering soap for 20 seconds , including the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails, before rinsing off.
